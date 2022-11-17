Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard PLAYING vs. Spurs
Having missed his team's last matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to play on Saturday night vs. his former team. While the Spurs look much different from the last time Leonard played there, head coach Gregg Popovich still remains, and will undoubtedly have a detailed game plan for his former star forward.
James Harden Issues Heavy Praise to Embiid After Career Game
After dealing with a family matter amid his recovery from a tendon strain, Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden returned to the team’s bench last weekend. As the Sixers hosted the Atlanta Hawks for the first of back-to-back matchups, Harden was on the sidelines supporting his teammates. On Sunday night,...
Knicks Player Calls Steph Curry Greatest Player Ever
Steph Curry has been dismantling teams left and right this season, and the Knicks were no expection to that. Curry put up 24 points, 10 assists, 2 steals on 9/19 FGs against the Knicks - a performance that made Cam Reddish give him the highest praise. “I was competing against...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Another day, another back-to-back matchup for the Philadelphia 76ers. After going back-to-back last weekend, the Sixers entered the new week with a fresh four-day break. On Friday, they returned to the court to resume their schedule with a second matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this season. Both teams were shorthanded...
Doc Rivers’ Injury Update on Tyrese Maxey After Win vs. Bucks
The Philadelphia 76ers won on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Unfortunately, the victory over Milwaukee came with a steep price to pay in the injury department. As the Sixers trailed in the first half of the matchup, their starting guard Tyrese Maxey suffered an apparent lower-body injury in the second quarter. After Maxey chucked up two free throws after the injury occurred, the Sixers quickly intentionally fouled so the young guard could come off the court.
NBA History Again: Doncic Posts 50th Triple-Double in Mavs’ Blowout Win Over Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks took on the Denver Nuggets for the first part of a two-game mini-series at the American Airlines Center on Friday night. In the first meeting, it was the Mavs who got on the board first, as they blew out the depleted Nuggets, 127-99. Dallas was led by...
Luka Doncic ‘Re-Writing The Record Books!’ 3 Big Takeaways From Mavs Over Denver
On Friday night, the Dallas Mavericks eased past the undermanned Denver Nuggets for the victory, 127-99. ... with Luka Doncic once again easing into Oscar Robertson territory. The Mavs didn't play with their food in this contest as they had no trouble putting away a Nuggets team that was without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
Cowboys at Vikings GAMEDAY Preview: Can Dallas Halt Minnesota Streak?
The Dallas Cowboys travel to play arguably the NFL's hottest team in the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday from Minneapolis. The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, while the Vikings pulled out an improbable 33-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills. In order...
Cowboys at Vikings: Justin Jefferson Injury Update & Scouting Report
The Dallas Cowboys travel north to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a heavyweight NFC bout between two teams that might see each other again in the playoffs. While the Cowboys have had their issues at the wideout position this season, they still hope CeeDee Lamb can materialize into the bonafide No. 1 option that he needs to be since the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason.
Score Predictions for Panthers at Ravens
It only took 11 weeks but Carolina finally found it's identity. Better late than never, right? This week that identity will be put to the test against one of the most physical teams in the entire league, Baltimore. The Panthers want to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball upwards of 30 times, and play solid defense. The problem is, the Ravens have been doing this for years and have excelled at it. Can Carolina beat Baltimore at its own game? I don't think so.
Commanders at Texans: Rookie Jalen Pitre - ‘I Got To Make More Plays’
HOUSTON -- Texans rookie safety Jalen Pitre is aware of what he needs to: improve his tackling. The former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year missed a key open-field tackle in a road loss last Sunday to the New York Giants on a 54-yard touchdown pass as wide receiver Darius Slayton eluded his grasp. Pitre was briefly benched and replaced by veteran Eric Murray, but went back in the game and has retained his starting job.
Raiders Playing a Team They Know They Can Beat in Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders seemingly would have trouble beating any team in the National Football League right now, but it might give them confidence ahead of Sunday’s game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver knowing that they defeated the AFC West rival Denver Broncos earlier this season.
Colts Bold Predictions for Remaining Seven Games
It’s already Week 11 in the NFL, and the Tennessee Titans kicked it off with an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. This further puts them in the running to win the AFC South. The Indianapolis Colts, on the other hand, currently sit No....
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Blake Corum
The Michigan Wolverines are 10-0 and ranked third in the College Football Playoff standings. There is no secret to their offensive recipe, as the team relies on the legs of Blake Corum to churn out yards and create big plays. Before the all-important matchup with Ohio State next weekend, Michigan...
Raheem Morris Confident ‘This is the Week’ For Rams Turnaround
The Los Angeles Rams are coming upon a critical stretch, currently last in the NFC West at 3-6; the defending Super Bowl champions are at risk of not making it back into the playoffs. Does that translate into a sense of urgency for the Rams? If so, are the Rams...
Vikings CB Andrew Booth Jr. to Make First Career Start vs. Cowboys
For the second consecutive week, a Vikings rookie cornerback will make their first NFL start against an explosive offense. Last week, it was fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans in Buffalo. He was replacing Cameron Dantzler, who injured his ankle midway through the previous game in Washington and wound up on IR. Evans forced a fumble in that Bills game, but suffered a concussion that forced to him to leave the game and will keep him out of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Ben McAdoo Talks Baltimore’s Defense, Setting Baker Up for Success, O-Line Play + More
"They have good personnel. They've got good coaching. It's in the bricks there, they've been doing it for a long time. They have good size, they have good speed, they have good length. They do a good job instinctively as well on the back end. They've got guys that have been around the block. They're not all young players. They do not only a good job of knocking the ball out, punching the ball out, but intercepting the ball. At the same time, they knock a lot of balls down."
