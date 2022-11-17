It only took 11 weeks but Carolina finally found it's identity. Better late than never, right? This week that identity will be put to the test against one of the most physical teams in the entire league, Baltimore. The Panthers want to control the line of scrimmage, run the ball upwards of 30 times, and play solid defense. The problem is, the Ravens have been doing this for years and have excelled at it. Can Carolina beat Baltimore at its own game? I don't think so.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO