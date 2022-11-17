Read full article on original website
NECN
Taken & Traumatized: Lawmaker Proposes More Oversight Before DCF Can Take Kids in Middle of Night
A Massachusetts state lawmaker is proposing another layer of oversight before social workers with the Department of Children and Families make an emergency removal of children during hours when courts are closed. In September, the NBC10 Investigators showed how DCF removed two young kids in the middle of the night...
NECN
Wife of BU Professor Who Fell Through Staircase to His Death Sues MBTA, MassDOT
The wife of a Boston University professor who fell to his death through a rusted-out staircase near an MBTA train station last September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the two entities believed involved in the maintenance of the property. David K....
NECN
Elite Trainer for NBA Stars Accused of Drugging, Raping Person in Downtown Boston
A Rhode Island man, whose website says he has trained a number of current and former Celtics players and NBA All-Stars, is facing multiple charges in connection with a rape that occurred in downtown Boston where the victim was allegedly drugged, police said Saturday. According to the Boston Police Department,...
NECN
Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
NECN
Amid Hazing Investigation, Haverhill High Football Program Called Off for Season
School officials in Haverhill, Massachusetts have called a "time out" for the entire football team, by canceling the rest of the season — including the big Thanksgiving game. It's all because of allegations of misconduct students on the team are facing. The football coaches have been placed on paid...
NECN
Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says
The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
NECN
After $70M Facelift, Boston City Hall Plaza Reopens
The main plaza at Boston City Hall is being reopened Friday after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Mayor Michelle Wu held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon amid a day-long celebration that will include live music and a digital projection and light show, according to the city. Initiated under Mayor Marty...
NECN
Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade
Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade. Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.
NECN
Possible Fetus or Infant Found in Freezer at South Boston Apartment: Officials
Police are investigating the possible discovery of a fetus or baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston Thursday evening, officials say. The building is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park. A Suffolk County District Attorney spokesman told NBC10 Boston the investigation centered around "a...
NECN
Here's What's New on Newbury Street This Season
Boston's oldest shopping destination has an eclectic mix of tenants, from high-end to mid-tier and small businesses to international chains, and there's constant change on Newbury Street. That's the case again this year, with a list of newly opened or soon-to-open retailers choosing Newbury at a time when vacancies dot...
NECN
Possible Fetus, ‘Additional Human Remains' Found in Boston Apartment, Police Say
A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
NECN
Why Is It Snowing When It's Sunny Outside?
While it’s a decent day in southern New England, areas in western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen snow today! The key to this wintry precipitation begins with the westerly flow we have. When that west wind comes in contact with our mountain topography, the air stomps into it and finds a new route - right up!
NECN
Neighbors Stunned to Learn Possible Infant Found in Freezer of South Boston Apartment
Authorities are resuming their investigation at an apartment in South Boston after a fetus or infant was found dead in a freezer. Police are working to obtain a search warrant to go back into the building, which is on East Broadway near Medal of Honor Park. A Suffolk County District...
NECN
Hingham School Bus Driver Arrested for OUI With Students on Board, Police Say
A Massachusetts school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said. A 911 caller on the bus from Hingham said it was swerving and ran a red light, according to police; troopers who pulled the bus over found the driver was unsteady on her feet. Hingham Public Schools is investigating, with top officials saying they were "deeply concerned by the incident."
NECN
Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton
A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
NECN
Elderly Woman Killed in Overnight Fire in Attleboro
An elderly woman died in a fire overnight in Attleboro, Massachusetts, fire officials said. Fire officials said 80-year-old Judith Henriques died in the fire, which was reported around 1 a.m. Friday on Division Street. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire...
NECN
Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot
Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
NECN
1 Firefighter, 1 Resident Taken to Hospital After Fire Ravages Wareham Home
Dozens of firefighters were called to Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, as an intense fire ravaged a large multi-family home, sending one firefighter and one resident to the hospital. The Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a fire on Main Street around 11:19 a.m., police said. Firefighters were met...
NECN
Report of Suspicious Device Temporarily Shuts Down Causeway Street Near TD Garden
A report of a suspicious device temporarily shut down Causeway Street in Boston near the TD Garden and North Station overnight. Boston police said they responded to Causeway Street around 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a suspicious device. They were ultimately able to determine that it was not...
