Medford, MA

NECN

Wu Praises New Map of MBTA Bus System Approved By Board on Thursday

MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25 percent across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Green Line Extension to Medford Will Open Dec. 12, MBTA GM Says

The Green Line Extension's Medford Branch will open for service on Dec. 12, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak announced during a board meeting Thursday. The Medford branch of the extension project was previously slated to open sometime in November. Test trains have been running on the branch, and many locals are awaiting the official opening, which is now set for next month.
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

After $70M Facelift, Boston City Hall Plaza Reopens

The main plaza at Boston City Hall is being reopened Friday after a two-year, $70 million renovation. Mayor Michelle Wu held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday afternoon amid a day-long celebration that will include live music and a digital projection and light show, according to the city. Initiated under Mayor Marty...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

Celebrations are underway in America's Hometown of Plymouth, beginning Saturday with the town's annual Thanksgiving parade. Opening ceremonies for the parade take place at 9:30 a.m. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from Plymouth Rock. The parade route heads south on Water Street, north on Main Street Extension to Main Street, north on Court Street, and ends at Nelson Street.
PLYMOUTH, MA
NECN

Here's What's New on Newbury Street This Season

Boston's oldest shopping destination has an eclectic mix of tenants, from high-end to mid-tier and small businesses to international chains, and there's constant change on Newbury Street. That's the case again this year, with a list of newly opened or soon-to-open retailers choosing Newbury at a time when vacancies dot...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Possible Fetus, ‘Additional Human Remains' Found in Boston Apartment, Police Say

A day after what appeared to be a fetus or baby was found dead in a freezer in a South Boston apartment, police announced that more apparent human remains have been found. Homicide detectives were at the home again on East Broadway Friday and "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Why Is It Snowing When It's Sunny Outside?

While it’s a decent day in southern New England, areas in western Massachusetts, Vermont and New Hampshire have seen snow today! The key to this wintry precipitation begins with the westerly flow we have. When that west wind comes in contact with our mountain topography, the air stomps into it and finds a new route - right up!
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Hingham School Bus Driver Arrested for OUI With Students on Board, Police Say

A Massachusetts school bus driver was allegedly driving under the influence Thursday evening with dozens of students on board, state police said. A 911 caller on the bus from Hingham said it was swerving and ran a red light, according to police; troopers who pulled the bus over found the driver was unsteady on her feet. Hingham Public Schools is investigating, with top officials saying they were "deeply concerned by the incident."
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Overnight Fire Damages House in Brockton

A fire tore through a house in Brockton, Massachusetts, overnight. Firefighters responded to the home on Walnut Street early Saturday. Fire officials say the home was not occupied and no one was hurt in the blaze. No additional information has been released.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Elderly Woman Killed in Overnight Fire in Attleboro

An elderly woman died in a fire overnight in Attleboro, Massachusetts, fire officials said. Fire officials said 80-year-old Judith Henriques died in the fire, which was reported around 1 a.m. Friday on Division Street. “I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” Attleboro Fire...
ATTLEBORO, MA
NECN

Driver Crashes into Pole in Mass. Walmart Parking Lot

Police in Leicester, Massachusetts, responded overnight to a single car crash in a Walmart parking lot. The Leicester Police Department posted a photo to Facebook of the car in its bizarre resting position, in which it appeared to be propped on a parking pole. "In case you were wondering... no...
LEICESTER, MA
NECN

1 Firefighter, 1 Resident Taken to Hospital After Fire Ravages Wareham Home

Dozens of firefighters were called to Wareham, Massachusetts, on Saturday afternoon, as an intense fire ravaged a large multi-family home, sending one firefighter and one resident to the hospital. The Wareham Fire Department received multiple reports of a fire on Main Street around 11:19 a.m., police said. Firefighters were met...
WAREHAM, MA

