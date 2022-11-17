ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson firefighter talks about working in the cold, snow

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Emergencies can happen at any time and for first responders it’s a year-round job. Senior Dickinson firefighter Jared Rhode says during North Dakota winters, firefighters have to make changes to their life-saving routine. “The hose lines and things like that we need to continually circulate...
