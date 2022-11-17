BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season is almost over, and with more cold weather in the forecast some hunters may end this year empty handed. When the opening day of deer gun season is considered an unofficial state holiday, you know it’s a big deal in North Dakota. The season opened November 4 and will end this Sunday. Between last week’s record blizzard, and the snow and low visibility forecast this weekend, some hunters might miss the target on this year’s hunt.

