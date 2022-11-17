Read full article on original website
ND’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice announces retirement
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court Justice has announced his retirement. Virtuous, exceptional, illustrious, kind, remarkable, outstanding, distinguished, legendary. All adjectives used by North Dakota’s top elected officials to describe Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who has served the state of North Dakota in some capacity for 64 years. Here’s why he’s so highly regarded.
Oral arguments held, Chad Isaak’s death complicates appeal
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -North Dakota Supreme Court Justices are determining what they should do with convicted killer Chad Isaak’s appeal. They heard oral arguments Thursday afternoon. The Mandan RJR Murders case not only garnered national attention as Chad Isaak made his way through trial last year, but it also...
ND Democrats choose new leadership
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The minority party has chosen new leaders in the North Dakota State Legislature. The Democrats, who last session held 21 total seats in the State Legislature, lost a quarter of their members in the recent election. Representative Josh Boschee was re-elected as House Minority Leader, a role he’s held since 2018. He says he anticipates a lot of bipartisanships to get his party’s goals accomplished.
ND minerals worth more than ever
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s oil and gas minerals are worth more than ever. $2.8 billion. That’s how much state-owned mineral rights are worth, according to a Watford City-based company tasked with making that determination. If that seems like a lot of money, that’s because it is.
New skin cancer treatment brought to North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new skin cancer treatment has been brought to the state of North Dakota. The Fargo Center for Dermatology will be using image-guided superficial radiation therapy and low amounts of x-rays which is a non-surgical method. ”This is so exciting for our patients. They’re...
Visitations at women’s prison in New England canceled due to staffing shortages
NEW ENGLAND, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation has canceled visitations at the women’s prison in New England due to staffing shortages. The NDDOCR posted about the cancellations at the Dakota Women’s Correctional & Rehabilitation Center on its Facebook page Thursday. The...
Hunters might get skunked because of weather
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Deer gun season is almost over, and with more cold weather in the forecast some hunters may end this year empty handed. When the opening day of deer gun season is considered an unofficial state holiday, you know it’s a big deal in North Dakota. The season opened November 4 and will end this Sunday. Between last week’s record blizzard, and the snow and low visibility forecast this weekend, some hunters might miss the target on this year’s hunt.
