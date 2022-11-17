ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

WRDW-TV

Future builders from region face off in CSRA competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia hosted a competition for high school students in trade skill programs from across the area. “We are a high-demand career field. We don’t have enough people to do the work that’s out there to be done. That’s good...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Wrens facility plays a crucial role in Stuckey's comeback

WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - Stuckey's, the home of the pecan log roll, has been a staple of many people's childhoods. The company lost its touch in recent memory, but this classic chain is making a national comeback, thanks in part to a local community. In 2019, Environmental Attorney Stephanie Stuckey...
WRENS, GA
WRDW-TV

More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents

Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington-Wilkes football team loses to Schley County

WILKES, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington-Wilkes played and lost to Schley County on Friday night. In the first quarter, the Wildcats are looking deep. Jay Can-ah-Zawa launches a beautiful ball to Kendall Sims that connection set the tone from the jump. Schley County defeats Washington-Wilkes with the final scores of 58...
ELLAVILLE, GA
WRDW-TV

Fatal Accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, November 19th at 9:10 pm, a two-vehicle accident claimed the life of one driver and injured two others near Santee, South Carolina. The accident happened between a 2014 Jaguar XJR and a Toyota SUV, both traveling south on US-301 near Elephant Road, according...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta Prep football team loses to Gatewood High

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Prep Cavaliers hosted their first playoff game since 2018 against Gatewood, on Friday night. The final score, Gatewood 38, Augusta Prep 27. Starting off #10 gets the ball and drives right through the defense gaining a couple of yards. Tyon Waiters sees an opening...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Clubhouse celebrating a decade of helping startups

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Clubhouse is a nonprofit group that fosters innovation and collaboration in midsized and rural communities, and it’s about to celebrate its 10th anniversary. It was founded by Eric Parker. “It’s called the Clubhouse for a reason, because it really is just like joining a...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Investigation is underway of found body in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway in Saluda County, South Carolina after 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus was found dead. Dispatchers received a call for a found dead body at 11:30 am and the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene the same afternoon of Saturday, November 19th.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Saluda County high school defeats Strom Thurmond in Friday game

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue our under the lights playoff coverage, by diving into a rematch between two extremely talented teams, who both reside across state lines in South Carolina, Strom Thurmond and Saluda high schools. The final score, Strom Thurmond 0, Saluda 28. This Strom Thurmond football team...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Augusta University surprises local high school seniors

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

‘Commit to Quit’ campaign aims to reduce lung cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Lung Association is hoping to reduce the number of people dying from lung cancer with its ‘Commit to Quit’ campaign. The goal is to encourage people to quit smoking. Activists held an event at Augusta University to spread awareness about the dangers of both traditional and electronic cigarettes.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA

