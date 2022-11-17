ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Mispronounced Place in Idaho is…

If you live here you most likely don't have to think twice about how you are pronouncing things because you have heard the names and places enough to know how to say them properly. Think about a time you were visiting somewhere else and mispronounced a street name or town name because you just didn't know better. You very well may have said it wrong to a local and they were too nice to correct you. Or they just waited until you went on your way and then laughed at the ignorance.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Winter Magic is Soon to be in Eastern Idaho, See Photos of the Can’t Miss Ice Palace

Do you want to check out some magical winter adventures in Idaho? There is so much to explore and see in the gem state since much of it becomes a winter wonderland. There is one particular place where it really seems like magic... The family-owned land and operation are excited to share their upcoming 5th year of creating lasting winter memories. You've got to see the photos below... wow...
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho

Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
Stranded Man Rescued in Idaho County Backcountry

A Boise man was rescued Wednesday after being stranded in snow in the Idaho County backcountry. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Johnathan Conti sent an emergency signal from a Garmin device through the International Emergency Response Coordination Center at about 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho.
You’re Not A Real Idaho Resident Until You’ve Been To These 6 Places

So many people are new to Idaho, and if that's you, welcome home! When I came here, I wanted to make sure that I understood what being an Idahoan meant. I came here to be a part of the Idaho lifestyle, not to bring the lifestyle I left behind to Idaho. Years later, I've seen more of Idaho than some people who have lived here their entire lives! To truly call yourself a resident, there are places that you need to visit first. Let's create a checklist of places, and before you can get the keys to your new home, you'll need to show that you have visited these places.
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
Weiser Police issue more patrols to promote buckling seat belts

WEISER, Idaho (CBS2) — More Weiser City Police Department officers will be on the roads this month to increase seat belt use in Idaho. According to a City of Weiser PD Facebook post, beginning on Friday through Thanksgiving weekend, additional patrols will be dedicated to enforcing Idaho's seat belt law.
Tis the season: Idaho Food Drive kicks off for the holidays

On Monday, The Idaho Foodbank’s annual Great Idaho Food Drive started collecting nonperishable food items at the KBOI Channel 2 and Treasure Valley Les Schwab locations. Donations for the food drive will continue being collected until Dec. 9. “It’s the time of year when people are giving and they’re thankful for the things they have,” Theresa Vawter public relations at The Idaho Foodbank said. ...
Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
Opinion: Eighth grade career planning

College is not for everyone. But education and training are. In fact, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data, only 30.7% of Idaho residents have a bachelor’s or higher degree. While at the same time, more and more employers are screening for a degree on job applications. In days past, getting a good job without a degree was easier. I heard someone say recently: “In my day (the 1970s), a high school diploma was a ticket to a middle-class life. Nowadays, it’s a ticket to poverty.”
