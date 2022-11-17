Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
‘Ruck March’ delivers half ton of food
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly one hundred soldiers from Camp Shelby made special holiday donations Friday morning to the Edwards Street Fellowship Center. The soldiers, who are members of the 177th Armored Brigade, took part in an annual benefit ruck march on the Longleaf Trace. Each one carried a...
WDAM-TV
Annual ‘Santa Shops’ holiday campaign begins in Covington County
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An annual campaign to boost local shopping for the holidays has started in Covington County. The Covington County Chamber of Commerce-sponsored event is called, “Santa Shops Covington County First” and it began Thursday. More than three dozen businesses across the county are taking part.
WDAM-TV
Annual ‘Join Hands Against Litter Event’ held Saturday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel City Council, along with citizens, gathered at Sandy Gavin Park Saturday for its annual “Join Hands Against Litter: City Wide Cleanup.”. The goal was to help clean up the surrounding area for future visitors who come to the City Beautiful. Participants met back...
ourmshome.com
Christmas Markets in Laurel and Hattiesburg this Weekend
If you haven’t gotten into the holiday spirit yet, you’re sure to find a little jingle in your step this weekend and get some Christmas shopping done at a couple of the enjoyable and festive Christmas markets. Make sure you mark this Saturday, November 19, 2022, on your calendar because there Merry Marketplace in Laurel and the Pine Belt Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg.are two very merry Christmas markets that you don’t want to miss out on.
WDAM-TV
Petal Children’s Task Force gears up for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Children’s Task Force is preparing for its annual Thanksgiving food box drive, set for Friday. Volunteers, along with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and the Petal Police Department will be handing out 350 food boxes for the preregistered families, starting at 8:30 a.m.
WDAM-TV
Holiday Expo in Hattiesburg offered shopping for the season
Lost Music Fest mixed music with adoptable animals Saturday in Hattiesburg.
mageenews.com
Old Glory Flying High @ Magee City Cemetery
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Thanks to citizen Joe Worrell, Magee Cemetery has a flag and flag pole located in the middle of the city cemetery.
WDAM-TV
Inaugural ‘Lost Music Festival’ benefits animal shelter
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some University of Southern Mississippi students organized a new live music event which also benefited a local animal shelter. The inaugural “Hub City Lost Music Festival” featured several bands and lots of vendors at Town Square Park Saturday afternoon. Also featured: Lots of homeless...
What to know about Laurel’s Pancake Day
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kiwanis Club of Laurel announced that Kiwanis Pancake Day 2022 will be held on Saturday, December 3 this year in Laurel. Participants will enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes and sausage with coffee, Coca-Cola products, white milk and chocolate milk. Proceeds of the fundraiser will fund scholarships for high school seniors at Laurel […]
WDAM-TV
Mary’s Angel Ministries hosted 2nd annual health fair for seniors
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Loretta Brown founded Mary’s Angel Ministries two years ago in honor of her grandmother. The foundation held Thursday its second annual health fair for seniors at the Marion County Activities Center, where citizens were able to enjoy a meal, check their blood pressure and enter into raffles.
fox7austin.com
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook
LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
WDAM-TV
Marion Co. School District receives $3.5M grant from Mackenzie Scott Foundation
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County School District Superintendent Carl Michael Day is expected to make a major announcement during a Friday morning press conference. MCSD applied for a grant through the Mackenzie Scott Foundation and was chosen to receive $3.5 million from the charity. Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg honored at Alabama – Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association Conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Hattiesburg was honored during the 2022 conference for the Alabama – Mississippi Chapters of the American Planning Association. One such award honored Dr. Richard Conville, a longtime member of the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, as a “Planning Advocate.”. The Planning Advocate Award is...
WDAM-TV
‘They lost everything,’ Sumrall fire destroys home Thursday night
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - A housefire destroyed a Sumrall family’s home on Thursday night, but, thankfully, no one was hurt. The Sumrall Volunteer Fire Department reported that the fire occurred at 15 Ravenwood Lane on Thursday as the family was getting ready to end its evening. Chief Virginia Hayes...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg cellist to represent Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - 12-year-old Ian Gonzalez has been playing the cello since he was a toddler. “I’ve been playing since I was three, and then when I was four, I started taking lessons,” Ian said. “It’s very difficult. A lot of practicing goes into it.”
WDAM-TV
Columbia police department introduce citizens to a new safety app
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Columbia, Miss., continues to embrace Christmas and the holiday spirit. It’s a city of about 6,000 people, but for six weeks, starting in mid-November, that number grows to about 320,000. “Experience Columbia” is a multi-million dollar industry that impacts not only South Mississippi, but the...
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
WDAM-TV
Gift to Marion Co. schools will mean higher education in reach for more
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Many families know what it means to make very dollar stretch. With that in mind, many high school students are forced to think twice about the cost of receiving a higher education. ““I was depending on a scholarship to go so that I wouldn’t have...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville police searching for escaped burglar
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an escapee wanted on a warrant for burglary of an occupied dwelling. Patrick LIndsey Graves, 24, ran from officers Tuesday near the intersection of E Avenue and Paulding Road. An extensive search, which included...
