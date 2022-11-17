Read full article on original website
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to More Than 11 Years in Prison
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to 135 months in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila, who presided over Holmes' trial, handed down the sentence. Holmes was convicted on four counts of criminal fraud years after her blood-testing company crumbled. Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced Friday to...
SDPD Officer Says He Made Traffic Stop Partly Because Driver Wore Hoodie, Judge Rules No Racial Bias
A San Diego County judge ruled last week that a police officer did not exercise racial bias during a traffic stop. In both his police body-worn camera footage and testimony in court, Officer Ryan Cameron, who is White, says he pulled over a Black driver partly because he and his passenger were wearing hoodies.
Three teens arrested after boy, 17, stabbed to death in Cambridge
Three teenagers, including two 14-year-olds, have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a “targeted attack” in Cambridge.Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service after a boy was stabbed at around 2.52pm on Saturday near Logan’s Meadow, a small reserve next to the River Cam.Despite the efforts of emergency workers, the teenager was declared dead at 2.56pm, Cambridgeshire Constabulary said.One boy, 14, was arrested at his home in Cambridge at about 11.30pm, while another boy of the same age and a 17-year-old boy were arrested at their homes in...
