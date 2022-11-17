State of Kansas recognizes minority and women-owned businesses

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- The Kansas Department of Commerce held their 37th award luncheon to honor the accomplishments of minority and women-owned businesses.

There are 9.2 million minority-owned businesses in America. The goal of Wednesday’s event is to spread a positive message to business owners across the state.

“We have to inspire new businesses that are coming on or even businesses that are in business, but may be struggling and this is a way to inspire them and say keep going, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rhonda Harris from the KDOC.

KSNT’s very own Deneysha Richard emceed the event, announcing all the winners of the awards. You can catch Deneysha each night on FOX 43 News at 9 p.m., and our political show Inside Kansas Politics every Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m. on 27 KSNT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.