ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

State of Kansas recognizes minority and women-owned businesses

By Caleb Jeanneret
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00esvL_0jDer1kI00

TOPEKA ( KSNT )- The Kansas Department of Commerce held their 37th award luncheon to honor the accomplishments of minority and women-owned businesses.

There are 9.2 million minority-owned businesses in America. The goal of Wednesday’s event is to spread a positive message to business owners across the state.

“We have to inspire new businesses that are coming on or even businesses that are in business, but may be struggling and this is a way to inspire them and say keep going, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Rhonda Harris from the KDOC.

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

KSNT’s very own Deneysha Richard emceed the event, announcing all the winners of the awards. You can catch Deneysha each night on FOX 43 News at 9 p.m., and our political show Inside Kansas Politics every Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m. on 27 KSNT.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
adastraradio.com

Congratulations to the Kansas Winners in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While triple-digit yields may have seemed impossible during this year’s drought, Kansas wheat producers exemplified how the right combination of genetics, management and luck pay off with the winning entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. National and state winners were recently released by the National Wheat Foundation, which has organized the competition for the past seven years.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Gov. Laura Kelly Announces $850,000 for Kansas entrepreneurs

TOPEKA, Kans. — Governor Laura Kelly announced the first round of recipients of funding for the GROWKS Loan and Equity programs. The programs help small businesses and target underserved areas to access capital in the early stages of growth. “The GROWKS Loan and Equity programs break down the barriers...
KANSAS STATE
QSR magazine

El Pollo Loco Signs 8-Unit Deal in Kansas City

El Pollo Loco, Inc., the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, announced today it has signed an eight restaurant franchise agreement to develop the Kansas City area, as well as other parts of Kansas and Missouri over the next 10 years. The agreement has been signed with new franchisee...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that you should absolutely visit if you happen to be in the area, because all of them are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Vitamin recall impacts stores across Kansas due to mislabeling

KANSAS (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for a brand of vitamins sold nationwide, including in some Kansas stores. The Food and Drug Administration announced on Thursday that a voluntary recall was put out from Mason Vitamins Inc. The recall is for Healthy Sense Daily Multiple with Iron and People’s Choice Women’s Daily Vitamins […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas Gas Service customers to pay more on monthly bills starting in December

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Starting in December, Kansas Gas Service customers will see a separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” on their billing statements. KGS said the new line comes from the “extraordinary costs” incurred to provide natural gas service to homes and businesses during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Latest Drought map shows Extreme Drought in SE Kansas

Montgomery County and the entire region of Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma remain in the extreme drought category, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor map. A majority of the region varies between the extreme drought tier and the exceptional drought tier, which are the two most severe tiers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kansascitymag.com

Yes, Kansas cops can pull you over in Missouri — busting myths about policing the state line

It starts with knowing where the Missouri-Kansas line actually is. “Part of the state line is literally right down the middle of State Line road, but as you get further south, the state line is actually on the Missouri side of State Line road,” says Sgt. Jacob Becchina of the KCMO police. Generally, cops are responsible for accidents or infractions in their own state.
MISSOURI STATE
KSNT News

Kansas traffic deaths, remembering those we’ve lost

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four hundred and twenty-six people lost their lives on Kansas roads in 2021, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is recognized on Nov. 20 annually. This yearm KDOT is remembering that day to pay tribute to people killed and seriously injured not […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas game wardens investigate poached antelope

LANE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas game wardens are investigating after they found two antelope that had been shot and laid out in a winter field. The animals were found over the weekend on the Lane/Ness county road just north of K-4 Highway in Lane County, game wardens said. One...
LANE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KSNT News

Monthly energy bills to go up in Kansas, here’s by how much

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – Additional costs will be added to Kansans’ residential and commercial customer billing statements next month, according to the Kansas Gas Service. A separate line item labeled “Winter Event Securitized Cost” will be placed on billing statements as a result of securitization of the extraordinary costs associated with a winter storm in […]
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KDHE reports 26 additional COVID deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,574 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Nov. 9, to Wednesday November 16, for a total of 894,768 cases. The state reported 2,736 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 26 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy