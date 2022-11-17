ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe, CA

SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
2 mothers, 2 kids left out in cold after both cars towed by police

SAN DIEGO — Two mothers and their children had to sleep overnight at Mariner’s Point Park when temperatures were in the 50's, sometimes dipping into the 40s; leaving them wet, damp, and cold. The single mothers, Lisa and June, have been living in their cars with their two...
Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees

SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay

SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
SAN DIEGO, CA
