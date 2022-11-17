Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
SDG&E urges customers to look out for utility scammers
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Gas & Electric reminded customers Tuesday to be vigilant looking out for scammers threatening service disconnections if payments are not made immediately. According to SDG&E, the ruse most often includes a caller posing as a utility collections employee. Victims are told their...
Fundraising drive raises over $11K for two single mothers whose cars were towed by San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — A few days ago, two single mothers, Lisa and June, and their children, 10-year-old Ayo and 12-year-old Mason were forced to sleep outside in the cold at Mariner's Point Park after their cars, which they used for temporary shelter, were towed due to expired tags. Now,...
3 adoptive family members charged in girl’s death volunteered with San Diego police
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 has learned more about law enforcement ties to the three family members charged this month in the death of an adopted, 11-year-old girl, Aarabella McCormack. All three of the defendants currently being held without bail in San Diego County jail previously volunteered with the...
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
Roof leak temporarily closes Downtown San Diego homeless shelter
SAN DIEGO — More than 300 people living at a homeless shelter inside Golden Hall were relocated Thursday after a leak was discovered in the roof of the building. Repairs were expected to last at least two weeks. The city bused most people to a temporary Balboa Park Activity...
Officers in Mexico to assist with document checks for northbound travelers
SAN DIEGO — Mexican immigration officers will check travel documents for travelers crossing the U.S-Mexico border, part of a new pilot program launched at the San Ysidro Port of Entry this week. Some immigration advocates have already started voicing concerns. U.S. border authorities previously checked San Diego-bound travelers but...
2 mothers, 2 kids left out in cold after both cars towed by police
SAN DIEGO — Two mothers and their children had to sleep overnight at Mariner’s Point Park when temperatures were in the 50's, sometimes dipping into the 40s; leaving them wet, damp, and cold. The single mothers, Lisa and June, have been living in their cars with their two...
Man accused of shooting CHP officer in the leg on I-8 freeway in court
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley in April 2022 leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered Friday to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer.
Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime 'same-day' shipping guarantees
SAN DIEGO — "False advertising" are the words a new class-action lawsuit uses to describe Amazon Prime's one and two-day shipping guarantees. On November 10, San Diego County residents Barbara Brittain and Linda Dial filed a proposed class-action lawsuit in federal court to hold the online retail giant accountable for what they say is "negligent misrepresentation."
Where to shop for Thanksgiving in San Diego for the best bang for your buck
SAN DIEGO — As grocery bills increase, turkeys gobble up a lot of your Thanksgiving budget this year, you could save depending on where you shop for certain ingredients for your favorite dishes. CBS 8 shopped for a family of four at Albertson's, Walmart, and Northgate. Turkey:. Albertson's turkey:...
Once-homeless tenants facing evection in Bankers Hill as landlord increases rent
SAN DIEGO — Dozens of tenants in Bankers Hill are facing homelessness again at the Occidental Hotel in Bankers Hill, where the new landlord raised their rent. The tenants said they are devastated and rallying against their rent increase with the help of Tenants United and People Assisting The Homeless (PATH).
Popular San Diego food truck owner charged with arson and fraud after fire engulfed his business
SAN DIEGO — A well-known San Diego-area businessman faces several charges, including fraud and arson, concerning a fire that destroyed his business last year. Avonte Hartsfield pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to the allegations. Prosecutors said the 26-year-old is accused of intentionally setting fire to his food truck...
San Diego considering action if ambulance provider doesn't drastically improve
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is now considering what action it will take if Falck doesn't make major changes to improve its response times and ongoing staffing issues, and said action could be taken as soon as January. "We can't wait any longer we are already...
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
Trial ordered for man charged with attempted murder of CHP officer on freeway
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of trying to grab a California Highway Patrol officer's gun during an altercation on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley, leaving the lawman shot in the leg, was ordered today to stand trial on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer. Yuhao...
Mobile home park residents struggling with rent in National City; city approves renters protection
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Help is on the way for residents in the National City area as officials approved renters protection Wednesday evening. Silvia Escarner, a retired woman, considered low-income, said she's lived in the Keystone Trailer Park for years. Escarner told CBS 8 when she first moved in,...
Now open: In-n-Out Burger opens location in South Bay
SAN DIEGO — One of United States' most beloved fast-food restaurants has finally opened a location in the South Bay neighborhood of Palm City. In-n-Out Burger's newest restaurant opened on Friday, east of Imperial Beach and less than five miles away from the U.S.-Mexico Border. The new location sits between the Coronado Avenue and Palm Avenue exits off I-5.
San Diego surveillance ordinance aims to strike balance between public safety and personal privacy
SAN DIEGO — When the city of San Diego installed more than 3,000 "smart street lights" back in 2016, equipped with cameras capturing video in real-time, their original purpose was far different than what it eventually became, leading to a contentious battle between public safety and civil liberties. "We...
Measure to repeal height limit in Midway District likely to pass by narrow margin
SAN DIEGO — A city of San Diego ballot measure that would remove the 30-foot coastal height limit for buildings in the Midway District appeared Thursday to have been approved by a narrow margin. With less than 15,000 ballots left to tally in the county from the Nov. 8...
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0