kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
kotatv.com
KOTA Care & Share Food Drive gearing up for 50th year of giving back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season to spend time with the family, gathered around the dinner table. But for many in KOTA Territory, putting food on the table can be a struggle. To help ease that burden through the holidays and year-round is the KOTA Care &...
kotatv.com
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
kotatv.com
Get the Pack Back: United Way of the Black Hills $2.1 million fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fundraising season is under way, and for many in the Black Hills, that means giving back to the community but, it can also mean receiving from those around you as well. One Rapid City organization is looking to give some relief this holiday season. United Way of the Black Hills had their primary fundraising campaign today, Get the Pack Back.
kotatv.com
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
kotatv.com
A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
kotatv.com
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’
Growing tourism in a way that “improves or maintains the wellbeing of residents” was the topic of conversation at a Monday workshop in Rapid City. Workshop organizer Visit Rapid City wants to identify shared community goals to incorporate into a “destination stewardship plan” — or a tourism plan that has a positive impact on the […] The post ‘We want to look past just inviting visitors to come here’ appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kotatv.com
KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
Sneak peek into what could be in store for the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Several B-1B Lancer bombers have been deployed to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The bombers are from the 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D. This is the second bomber deployment to the Pacific region this year.
kotatv.com
Black Hills Chamber Music Society bringing Maya Anjali Buchanan ‘Home for the Holidays’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Chamber Music Society is bringing an internationally known, South Dakota-grown violinist back to Rapid City. “The Black Hills Chamber Music Society proudly presents, home for the holidays with violinist Maya Anjali Buchanan on November 20, 3:00 pm at the First Congregational Church in Rapid City,” said Michael Hill with the music society. ”Celebrated as one of the upcoming top violinists in the classical world, Maya brings her talents back to her hometown of Rapid City to start off the holiday season. She has chosen a specific program of Mozart, Dvorak, and Kreisler to be performed with pianist, Evan Solomon.”
newscenter1.tv
WAVI in Rapid City receives grant for facility expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The South Dakota Community Foundation announced Thursday morning they had awarded Working Against Violence, Incorporated (WAVI) in Rapid City a $10,000 grant for expansion and renovation of their facility, which will include more housing to accommodate for around 20 more people. South Dakota Community Foundation’s Regional Director for Foundation Relations Beth Massa spoke on their reason for going with WAVI.
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
kotatv.com
The City of Box Elder has a new place to work out
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a partnership between the city of Box Elder and the YMCA. The 50,000-square-foot Liberty Center includes a fitness center with group classes, youth sports, family activities, and childcare. “We’re so excited to be brought on as a partnership with South Dakota Ellsworth Development...
newscenter1.tv
Check out some of the amazing art for sale at the Holiday Art Market
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After a two hiatus, the Holiday Art Market is back at the Dahl Arts Center on Friday and Saturday, November 18 and 19 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. The art market is a great way to support local artists who put a lot of hours into their work. It’s also a great way to do some local shopping for the holidays!
birchrestaurant.com
9 Best Restaurants in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, South Dakota, is set against the stunning background of Mount Rushmore and the neighboring Black Hills. Free-roaming buffalo, sprawling landscapes, and a pioneering spirit are just a few of the attractions in this South Dakota community. That spirit lives in the culinary scene in Rapid City as well....
kotatv.com
Centennial celebration for the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
kotatv.com
Diwali at South Dakota School of Mines: ‘We are here to celebrate the culture together’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. At the South Dakota School of Mines, the India Club is hosting a celebration this weekend. Diwali takes place over five days and this year millions of...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, November 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, November 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A body discovered in Aberdeen has turned into a homicide investigation. One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Rapid...
