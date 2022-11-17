Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm blanketed western New York with more than 6 feet of snow by early Saturday, with more expected over the weekend. Update 11:15 a.m. EST Nov. 19: According to the National Weather Service, Orchard Park, a suburb of Buffalo, reported 77 inches by early Saturday, according to The Associated Press. About 80 miles northeast, the town of Natural Bridge, near the Fort Drum Army base, reported just under 6 feet, the news organization reported.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO