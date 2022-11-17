Read full article on original website
Related
Midlander sentenced to life in brutal 2015 stabbing death of Grand Prairie man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 51-year-old Midland man was convicted and then sentenced Friday afternoon to life in prison after a week-long jury trial. Edward Brinceno was charged with Murder. The evidence presented in the case showed that the defendant was a resident at the America’s Best Value […]
cbs7.com
Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
Midland man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder
MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2015 murder, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented in the case showed that in January 2015, Edward Briceno, 51, was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road.
Affidavit: Texas teacher accused of having relationship with female student, 15
Kendall Phillips, 23, was charged Tuesday with Improper Relationship Between Educator and Student after the district received an anonymous tip. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the allegations.
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
SA man sentenced to 60 years in DWI crash that left Midland combat veteran dead
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 28-year-old San Antonio man was found guilty today of Murder in the 2021 death of a Midland combat veteran who once served as a combat translator in Afghanistan. Armando Gonzales, Jr. has been sentenced to 60 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Around 2:30 a.m. on January 24, 2021, […]
MISD hosted the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Midland ISD hosted its eighth annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference, a free event that provides professional development to counselors across the state of Texas. This year's theme was Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture. "Of particular focus is building relationships within...
Nimitz student charged for threatening to bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — A seventh grader at Nimitz Middle School was charged Thursday for threatening to bring a gun to school. According to an Ector County ISD spokesperson, students reported to a teacher that after school Wednesday, a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school on Thursday.
Midland Christian parents ask city council to look into Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, Texas — Parents and families whose children go to Midland Christian School showed up to the Midland City Council chambers Tuesday to speak out about the arrests made of current employee, coach and assistant principle Matthew Counts and former employees Dana Ellis and Jared Lee. "The Midland Christian...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
Midland ISD School Board selects five candidates for vacant Superintendent position
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board held a special meeting on Wednesday night to discuss the vacant Superintendent position. The board took three hours to look over the packets of the 18 candidates and narrowed their choice to a top 5. The five candidates will have their...
Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family. According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
Big Spring Police Department asks for help locating suspect wanted for capital murder
BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17. Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
What is the purpose of a grand jury?
MIDLAND, Texas — The arrests of employees and former employees at Midland Christian School and Trinity School made headlines recently, leaving many to wonder what a grand jury’s role is in indictments. The state of Texas requires felony cases to be presented in front of a grand jury.
Man accused of dropping 1-year-old on his face amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest. According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
UPDATE: Big Spring double murder suspect arrested
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department officers have arrested 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry in connection with a Thursday night shooting that left two men dead and one woman injured. BSPD confirmed to Yourbasin.com on Friday night that Henry was arrested and is being booked into the Howard County jail. Henry’s arraignment is expected […]
cbs7.com
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
Shooting suspect facing new charges
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested and charged with Murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another seriously injured is now facing new charged. Nicholas James Thompson, 41, has now been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Ector County Sheriff […]
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0