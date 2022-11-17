ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Former Stanton High School prinicipal sentenced to pretrial diversion

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) -According to our media partners at KBest Media, former Stanton High School Principal Justin Matthew Turney was sentenced to Pretrial Diversion earlier this month. Turney was indicted for indecency with a child in July 2021. This month he was sentenced to pretrial diversion. This means that Turney...
Midland man sentenced to life in prison for 2015 murder

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for a 2015 murder, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Evidence presented in the case showed that in January 2015, Edward Briceno, 51, was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn near the intersection of Bankhead Highway and Midkiff Road.
7th grader arrested at Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Thursday students at Nimitz Middle School reported to a teacher that Wednesday after school a student told them he was going to bring a gun to school, thats according to an ECISD spokesperson. ECISD says, “The campus officer was immediately called, and after investigation, it was determined that the student, a 7th grade boy, did make the […]
MISD hosted the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Midland ISD hosted its eighth annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference, a free event that provides professional development to counselors across the state of Texas. This year's theme was Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture. "Of particular focus is building relationships within...
Odessa man accused of assaulting mother, again

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man who was once accused of assaulting, and threatening to kill, his mother was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly assaulted the victim once again. Oscar Romero, 28, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family.  According to an affidavit, on November 14, officers with the Odessa Police […]
MPD investigating possible fraud, asking investors to come forward

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Financial Crimes Unit of the Midland Police Department said it is investigating possible fraud involving Jamie Thompson and William Logsdon doing business as Magnum Oil & Gas or Magnum Exploration. Anyone who has recently invested money with Thompson, Logsdon, or a representative of Magnum Oil & Gas/Magnum Exploration for undervalued oil and […]
Big Spring Police Department asks for help locating suspect wanted for capital murder

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is looking for a male suspect, 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry, who is accused of murdering two men on November 17. Officers were called to the area of 16th and Lexington in reference to several gunshots being fired. When they arrived, they found two men laying on the floor with gunshots wound, who would later succumb to their injuries. The officers also found a third victim, an adult female, in the residence with a gunshot wound and she was transported for treatment to Scenic Mountain Medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.
What is the purpose of a grand jury?

MIDLAND, Texas — The arrests of employees and former employees at Midland Christian School and Trinity School made headlines recently, leaving many to wonder what a grand jury’s role is in indictments. The state of Texas requires felony cases to be presented in front of a grand jury.
Man accused of dropping 1-year-old on his face amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday evening after neighbors called 911 and said he allegedly dropped a baby amid a disagreement with the child’s mother. Michael Lefebvre, 30, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Resisting Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on November 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
UPDATE: Big Spring double murder suspect arrested

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Big Spring Police Department officers have arrested 33-year-old Quincy Lamar Henry in connection with a Thursday night shooting that left two men dead and one woman injured. BSPD confirmed to Yourbasin.com on Friday night that Henry was arrested and is being booked into the Howard County jail. Henry’s arraignment is expected […]
Oncor reporting outages in West Odessa, Greenwood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Oncor is reporting an outage with 54 customers affected in West Odessa at N. Knox Ave and W. 42nd Street. Oncor says the estimated restoration time on those outages is 9:30 a.m. There are also 46 reported outages in Greenwood on I-20 new N Co Road...
Shooting suspect facing new charges

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested and charged with Murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left one person dead and another seriously injured is now facing new charged. Nicholas James Thompson, 41, has now been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Ector County Sheriff […]
