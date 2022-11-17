RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City early Friday morning, Rapid City Police said. Police officers were dispatched to 330 Philadelphia St. around 5 a.m. Friday in response to a call of an adult man running through the halls of an apartment building causing a “disturbance.” Witnesses told police that they saw the man stabbing himself with the knife prior to the arrival of police.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO