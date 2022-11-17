Read full article on original website
Los Angeles high school football semifinals scores: LA City Section playoff brackets, updates (11/18/22)
The 2022 CIF Los Angeles City Section high school football playoffs continue on Friday (November 18) with semifinal games across the LA area. The Open Division semifinals feature Garfield vs. Eagle Rock and Banning vs. Birmingham. You can follow all of the action on SBLive Sports, including live ...
Sierra Canyon gets revenge, holds off Bishop Amat to return to CIFSS finals: 5 takeaways
LA PUENTE, Calif. – For the third time in four postseasons, Sierra Canyon will be playing for a Southern Section championship next week. The Trailblazers avenged a double-overtime loss from Sep. 30 on Friday to defeat Bishop Amat 29-23 in the CIFSS Division 2 semifinals. Dane Dunn ran for 166 yards ...
Watch: Mater Dei football blanks Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to Division 1 championship
The Monarchs will play St. John Bosco in the championship game on Friday at the Rose Bowl
Mater Dei beats Los Alamitos 52-0 to advance to sixth straight Division 1 championship game
SANTA ANA, Calif. — In head coach Bruce Rollinson's final game at Santa Ana Stadium, Mater Dei's dynasty rolled on. The Monarchs beat Los Alamitos 52-0 in the Division 1 Southern Section semifinals on Friday to advance to next week's championship game at the Rose Bowl against rival St. John Bosco. ...
inglewoodtoday.com
Jaden DaCosta inspired journey unifies InglewoodSentinels are on the doorstep again to elusive title
Wearing a “Wood” t-shirt on a chilly evening, Inglewood High School’s three star defensive back and Nevada commit is warming up for the neighboring rivalry game with Morningside with a measured approach to both his routine and then his words as he steps away for this interview.
No. 7 USC tops No. 16 UCLA in thriller to earn berth in Pac-12 championship
The No. 7 Southern California Trojans have defeated the No. 16 UCLA Bruins 48-45 in a Saturday thriller to earn a berth in the Pac-12 championship.
247Sports
USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl
USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA
USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. UCLA predictions, game time, schedule, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Nov. 19 Time: 5 p.m. Pacific TV: Fox network Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Point spread, betting lines, predictionsGame lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook and may change after publication Point spread: ...
247Sports
UCLA's 2023 Class Jumps to No. 13 in the Nation
The commitment of 6-3 shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado boosted UCLA's 2023 recruiting class to No. 13 in the nation. Mack is ranked a four-star and the No. 65 prospect nationally. He joins Devin Williams, the 6-10 post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, a four-star and ranked No. 68 by 247Sports, and Brandon Williams, the 6-7 forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, a four-star and ranked No. 74 nationally.
KCET
Rise of the Fly Girls: The Compton and South Central Women Who Helped Shape West Coast Hip Hop
The following essay is part of "Compton: Arts and Archives," which explores the history, arts and culture that make the “Hub City” an arts city. It is cross-published from Sēpia Collective in response to its "Reading the City" conversations with Compton artists. Edited by Jenise Miller. I...
signalscv.com
Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country
A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Eater
Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles
In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
Autoblog
L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here
LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
Families of students attacked at John Marshall HS in Los Feliz call on state to investigate LAUSD
The family of a student who was attacked at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz last month is calling on the state to launch an investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District.
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
Eater
Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America
Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
