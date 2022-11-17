ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit breaks down USC's offensive success ahead of UCLA

USC enters its annual rivalry showdown with UCLA with a potential College Football Playoff berth still on the table, and Kirk Herbstreit broke down just what makes the Trojans — particularly, the offense — so tough to stop. Herbstreit explained Saturday on SportsCenter. "It's Lincoln Riley, Year 1,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA's 2023 Class Jumps to No. 13 in the Nation

The commitment of 6-3 shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado boosted UCLA's 2023 recruiting class to No. 13 in the nation. Mack is ranked a four-star and the No. 65 prospect nationally. He joins Devin Williams, the 6-10 post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, a four-star and ranked No. 68 by 247Sports, and Brandon Williams, the 6-7 forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, a four-star and ranked No. 74 nationally.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Brush fire breaks out near Canyon Country

A half-acre brush fire broke out near the 26500 block of Carl Boyer Drive in Canyon Country on Saturday. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at approximately 10:15 a.m. and left the scene close to noon. The fire broke out on a steep slope...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Autoblog

L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here

LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Mélisse and Boa Steakhouse Are Among the Top-Grossing Restaurants in America

Burbank’s Castaway, West Hollywood’s Boa Steakhouse, and Santa Monica’s two-Michelin-star Mélisse are among the top 100 grossing independent restaurants in the country, according to trade publication Restaurant Business. Despite being the second largest metropolitan area in the U.S., the Los Angeles area only has seven restaurants on the publication’s annual list, which is mostly populated by businesses in Chicago, New York City, Las Vegas, and South Florida. Compared to those locales, Los Angeles restaurants simply don’t have the large footprints or big dinner expenditures that the likes of Maple & Ash in Chicago, Lavo in New York City, or Top of the World in Las Vegas can garner.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy