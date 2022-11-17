ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

FOX Carolina

Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym

The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 58...
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Luis Casado stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida Supreme Court rejects Mark Sievers’ appeal of murder conviction

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Mark Sievers’ appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and corresponding death sentence, as well as his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder. “We are relieved, to say the least,” said Annie Lisa, Teresa’s sister. According to court documents, Sievers’ lawyers...
FLORIDA STATE
beckersasc.com

Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme

Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
TAMPA, FL
cowboystatedaily.com

Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
CASPER, WY
Orlando Weekly

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
