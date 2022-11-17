Read full article on original website
Mother Gets A Call That Local Hit-And-Run Victim Is Her SonStill UnsolvedSaint Augustine Beach, FL
Family-friendly holiday events planned for Clay CountyDebra FineClay County, FL
The Oldest Masonry Fort in the USA Is in FloridaDianaSaint Augustine, FL
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Action News Jax
‘Stand your ground’ hearing in deadly St. Augustine shooting now in the hands of a judge
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A judge will have to make a decision on whether or not a deadly St. Augustine shooting was justified. Prosecutors and the attorney for Luis Casado wrapped up their arguments on Thursday, in the “stand your ground” hearing. In 2021, 37-year-old Adam Amoia...
Judge still deciding if Luis Casado was justified in killing Adam Amoia
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The stand your ground hearing of a St. Augustine man wrapped up Thursday. Luis Casado is accused of shooting and killing Adam Amoia outside of Dos Gatos bar in St. Augustine last May but he claims it was in self-defense. Day four of the hearing...
FOX Carolina
Attorneys file lawsuit against multiple defendants at Florida cheer gym
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Teen found shot in Union County. Updated: 58...
Luis Casado stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
2 teens arrested in Florida, accused in fatal Gwinnett market shooting
Two 16-year-olds have been arrested in Florida in connection with a shooting Wednesday evening in Gwinnett County that left another 16-year-old dead and a teenage girl injured, police said.
First Coast News
Ruling not yet decided in St. Augustine stand your ground case Thursday
The stand your ground hearing of a St. Augustine man wrapped up today. Luis Casado is accused of shooting and killing Adam Amoia outside of Dos Gatos bar.
Florida Restaurant Owners Plead Guilty To Harboring Undocumented Workers
Two Florida restaurant owners have pleaded guilty to harboring undocumented aliens for commercial advantage and private financial gain. Ge Tang, 41, St. Augustine, and Yanshen Huang, 36, St. Johns each faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. As part of their plea
Watch Live | Stand your ground case continues in St. Johns County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A hearing that began on Monday in St. Johns County will determine if a St. Augustine man will be granted immunity from prosecution in the shooting death of Adam Amoia. Luis Casado stands accused in the crime -- his attorney argues he would have been justified in shooting Amoia because his safety was threatened, calling it a "classic stand your ground case".
Friends, medical examiner testify in 'stand your ground' hearing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Is it murder or self-defense?. In a hearing that continued Tuesday, a judge must decide whether Luis Casado should be granted immunity for shooting and killing a man outside of a Dos Gatos in St. Augustine last May. Casado says he was attacked by Adam...
Gabby Petito’s family awarded $3M in wrongful death suit against Brian Laundrie’s estate
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge on Thursday awarded Gabby Petito’s family $3 million in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against the estate of Brian Laundrie, court records show. The award is part of a settlement reached Wednesday by attorneys for Petito’s family and Laundrie’s estate. In a...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida Supreme Court rejects Mark Sievers’ appeal of murder conviction
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday rejected Mark Sievers’ appeal of his first-degree murder conviction and corresponding death sentence, as well as his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder. “We are relieved, to say the least,” said Annie Lisa, Teresa’s sister. According to court documents, Sievers’ lawyers...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
UNSOLVED: The 2016 St. Augustine hit-and-run death of Dalton Kuhn
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — Wendy Willis says she will never understand how someone could leave her son to die. Alone, on the side of the road. “You know I think the hardest part is someone killing your child and there’s no accountability,” Willis said. It was...
Reminder: The Left Lane Is For Passing, Per Florida Law
Florida Highway Patrol is cracking down on left-lane drivers that aren't following the law.
beckersasc.com
Florida physician pleads guilty to receiving kickbacks in $2.7M fraud scheme
Tampa, Fla.-based physician Sean Patrick O'Rourke, MD, has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Justice Department said Nov. 18. According to court documents, in 2018, Dr. O'Rourke entered an illegal agreement with a company where the company completed physicians' orders for Medicare via an internet-based platform. Dr. O'Rourke would then access the platform and sign the orders in exchange for a payment of $25 per patient without ever interacting with the patients.
First Coast News
Brooks Rehabilitation helps local patients (FCL Nov. 18, 2022)
Brooks Rehabilitation has more than 75 locations across Florida to help people recover from a variety of major medical events.
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Florida Woman “Swaps” One Sneaker And Sock From Victim’s Car She Burglarized
A Florida woman is in jail facing a dozen felony charges an investigation found she broke into a vehicle and stole credit cards that she used to pay for taxi rides and other purchases. She also swapped one wet sneaker and sock for one new
Damage left behind by Nicole leaves South Ponta Vedra Beach home sitting on a cliff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — One week later and St. Johns County residents are still cleaning up the damage left behind by Tropical Storm Nicole. Some of the homes on the coastline between Vilano and Ponte Vedra Beach are hanging on by a thread after storm surge from Nicole eroded the land holding them up above the beach.
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
First Coast News
