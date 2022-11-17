Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Coach of the Week: Kurt Williams of Lanier County
LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach that won big or simply out coached the other team and we’re not stopping now that it’s the playoffs. This week’s coach of the week made history. Our Coach of the week is the...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Grayson topples Camden, returns to quarterfinals for fifth straight season
LOGANVILLE — For the fifth straight year, Grayson will be practicing on Thanksgiving Day after beating Camden County 28-10 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA football playoffs in a matchup of the last two state championship coaches at Grayson. For Rams’ head coach Adam Carter, the win...
fox5atlanta.com
Coffee County vs Decatur
The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
Rochelle, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rochelle. The Lanier County High School football team will have a game with Wilcox County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00. The Lanier County High School football team will have a game with Wilcox County High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
wfxl.com
Former Valdosta high school among list of 10 "Places in Peril" in the state of Georgia
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 2023 list of 10 Places in Peril in the state on Wednesday. Beulah Grove Lodge and School in Douglasville (Douglas County);. Chickamauga Masonic Lodge No. 221 (Walker County);. Dasher High School in Valdosta (Lowndes County);. Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in...
Second Harvest of South GA to host 'Thanksgiving for Thousands'
Second Harvest of South Georgia is set to host its annual "Thanksgiving for Thousands" holiday giveaway in Thomasville and Valdosta.
Brunswick clinic seeks to clear criminal records for fresh start
Dina, a resident of Brunswick, said teaching children with developmental disabilities has been a long-time passion. She has 12 years of experience in special education. But when she applied for a position at a school this summer, she felt devastated when a criminal background check took her out of the running.
southernillinoisnow.com
Footage of Black man’s beating in custody draws outrage, state investigation
(CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga.) — Security footage that shows a group of police officers in Georgia beating a 41-year-old Black man in custody has drawn community outrage. Civil rights attorney Harry Daniels said the incident is yet another case of wrongdoing by Georgia’s Camden County Sheriff’s Office. The...
wbyz94.com
Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation
Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
wfxl.com
One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire
Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
WSAV-TV
Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers in Camden County host news conference
Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Full video: Attorneys for man punched by jailers …. Attorneys for Jarrett Hobbs, the Black man punched by jailers in Camden County hosted a press conference on Wednesday. Quinton Simon update:...
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
WALB 10
Valdosta’s Turner Center for the Arts receives $90K for outdoor music events
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Levitt Foundation is awarding $3 million for free music series to nonprofits in small to mid-size towns across the nation. And Valdosta is one of those towns. Turner Center for the Arts ranked third of 36 selected organizations across the nation to receive $90,000 from the...
News4Jax.com
GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County
BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
valdostatoday.com
Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments
VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments. Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police...
Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
douglasnow.com
Douglas man charged with burglary after allegedly breaking in apartment in Oak Park
Jason Nathaniel Smith, 51, of Douglas, has been arrested and charged with burglary after he allegedly climbed in the window of apartment #5 at 127 Green Oak Street on November 12. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, the property owner stated that Smith had been hired to do...
douglasnow.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering stepfather
The man accused of murdering his stepfather and then setting his house on fire in August has now been indicted on charges by a Coffee County Grand Jury. Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously reported that on August 26, around 6:00 a.m., the Coffee County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Highway 32 West.
