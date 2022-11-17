ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waycross, GA

WALB 10

Coach of the Week: Kurt Williams of Lanier County

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ve highlighted a coach that won big or simply out coached the other team and we’re not stopping now that it’s the playoffs. This week’s coach of the week made history. Our Coach of the week is the...
LAKELAND, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Coffee County vs Decatur

The Decatur Bulldogs were hosting the boys from Douglas, Georgia. Coffee County brought its 9-2 record to the big city.
DECATUR, GA
wbyz94.com

Three Homerville Women Arrested for Unlicensed Gaming Operation

Homerville, GA (September 10, 2022) – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Gloria Marshall, age 61, Patricia Thomas, age 65, and Lisa Trimble, age 55, all of Homerville, were arrested and charged with Operating Unlicensed COAMS (Felony), Commercial Gambling (Felony), and Keeping a Gambling Place (Misdemeanor). The GBI’s Commercial Gambling Unit, along with the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, the Homerville Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol, and in cooperation with the Georgia Lottery Corporation executed search warrants at one unlicensed location at 3665 Pearson Highway in Homerville, and one residence.
HOMERVILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2

Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One injury reported in Valdosta rooming house fire

Valdosta firefighters spent the morning fighting flames at a rooming house. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 700 block of Lake Park Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday. VFD says that the first fire unit arrived in less than four minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from...
VALDOSTA, GA
First Coast News

More video released showing Camden County inmate beaten by correction officers

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — New video was released to the public, showing another angle of the Camden County inmate beaten by correctional officers. This time, there is audio included and one can hear 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs scream in agony. One of the correctional officers can be heard saying "stop resisting." In the video, Hobbs can be seen getting kneed multiple times. The video was released to the public on Wednesday by his attorneys. The attack was moved outside of Hobbs' cell.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

GBI called in after body found wrapped in plastic in Brantley County

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Ga. – Several agencies are now investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic near a bridge on White Ford Road in Brantley County, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday in a post on social media. The post said the Sheriff’s Office received a call on...
valdostatoday.com

Arrests made for shoot out at Valdosta apartments

VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested in Valdosta following a shoot out between them at Gables Apartments. Arrested 1: Xavier McGhee, African American male, 31 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Jamel Armstrong, African American male, 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 4, 2022, Valdosta Police...
VALDOSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Toombs County inmate dies in custody, investigation underway

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of an inmate at the Toombs County Detention Center. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Susan Diaz. Police say that Diaz, 54, was found unresponsive at around 5:26 p.m. on […]
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of murdering stepfather

The man accused of murdering his stepfather and then setting his house on fire in August has now been indicted on charges by a Coffee County Grand Jury. Officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation previously reported that on August 26, around 6:00 a.m., the Coffee County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence on Highway 32 West.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

