KATU.com
Oregon Governor Kate Brown and husband test positive for COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown has announced that she and her husband, Dan Little, have tested positive for COVID-19. The governor just returned from a trip to Vietnam. In a tweet posted on her account, Brown says “We are recuperating at home and, while this changes our Thanksgiving plans, we are grateful for effective vaccines and boosters that are helping ensure our symptoms don’t become serious.”
opb.org
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
opb.org
Oregon Senate will have new leader for first time in about 20 years
For the first time in about two decades, Oregon will have a new Senate president. On Friday night, Oregon state senators nominated Rob Wagner, of Lake Oswego, to serve as their next Senate president. The full Senate will vote on the nomination in January. Wagner was first appointed to the state Senate in 2018 and has recently served as caucus leader.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
KATU.com
Portland City Council hears testimony on 'down payment' for Wheeler's homeless plan
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city commissioners heard from the public Thursday on a nearly $30 million investment to begin implementing Mayor Ted Wheeler's ban on unsanctioned camping and approved an amendment to withhold $7 million from the Joint Office of Homeless Services until county commissioners set aside funding for the countywide rental assistance program.
klcc.org
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen announces he will resign
The director of the Oregon Health Authority, Patrick Allen, has submitted his resignation, effective Jan. 9. He did not give a reason for stepping down. On the campaign trail, Governor-elect Tina Kotek said she’d fire him over the health authority’s failure to provide Oregonians adequate access to health care for mental illness and treatment for addiction.
opb.org
Oregon Republicans celebrate wins, focus on future
The so-called “red wave” did not materialize in the 2022 election. Nonetheless, the GOP made some significant gains nationally and in the Northwest. Republicans will have control of the U.S. House, and in Oregon, they broke the Democratic supermajority in the state House. And Oregon was one of the few blue states in the country where Republicans gained legislative seats. Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer took the 5th Congressional District. The seat was held by the moderate seven-term Democrat Kurt Schrader, but he lost to the more progressive Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the May primary. We talk about these wins and the future of the Oregon Republican party with political strategists Reagan Knopp and Julie Parrish.
KXL
Oregon Names Next Kid Governor
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon will have two new Governors in Salem this January. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday named Lea Andrus the 2023 Oregon Kid Governor. Lea is a 5th grader at Hawks View Elementary in Sherwood. Secretary Fagan says she was chosen for her platform of...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Council Votes to Fund Criminalization of the Homeless, Progressives Take Over Gladstone, and Twitter's Death Throes
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD MORNING, PORTLAND! Finally, those devil...
The Portland Mercury
Multnomah County Board Seeks to Rename Sauvie Island Bridge
Multnomah County commissioners voted Thursday to advance a plan to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to more accurately reflect the indigenous population that first inhabited the area. Multnomah County owns the bridge connecting NW St. Helens Rd. to the island, while the island itself is owned by the state of Oregon.
kptv.com
Lawsuit filed to stop Oregon’s Measure 114: Read the whole thing
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With three weeks until Measure 114 officially becomes law in Oregon, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court in the first attempt to prevent strict new voter-approved gun laws from taking effect. Measure 114 expands background checks, requires gun owners to take a training course...
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Readers respond: Drazan was right to hope
I voted for Tina Kotek but was appalled at The Oregonian/OregonLive for publishing the headline “Christine Drazan has not conceded to Tina Kotek despite losing governor’s race” on a Nov. 10 article when there were still more than enough total uncounted votes for her to arguably catch up and win. It is common for candidates in tight races to not concede until the margin of loss is insurmountable. They and their supporters have the right to hold out hope, and to not be labeled election deniers until the last vote is counted. The next time you forecast a winner, please be more respectful about it.
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
Oregon’s Measure 114 sees first challenge: Oregon Firearms Federation files lawsuit to try to stop strict new gun limits
The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and the state’s attorney general, urging a judge to bar the recent voter-approved gun control Measure 114 from taking effect next month. The federation, joined by the Sherman County sheriff and a Marion County gun...
Can Oregon’s Measure 114, new gun limits, be stopped by court challenges?
With Oregon’s new gun law poised to go into effect next month, one court challenge has already been filed, arguing the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition is unconstitutional. The Oregon Firearms Federation late Friday filed a federal suit against Gov. Kate Brown and...
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
opb.org
Former Marylhurst University campus to become first affordable housing development for families in Lake Oswego
After sitting empty for several years, the former Marylhurst University property in Lake Oswego will soon become the site of a new affordable housing building, Marylhurst Commons. A coalition of local, state, and national organizations broke ground on the project Friday. Marylhurst Commons will consist of 100 units, ranging from...
Opinion: Rossman Landfill project deserves Oregon City support
Jerry Herrmann: Skilled professionals have plan that can solve many environmental impacts, restore historic Abernethy GreenRecent discussions and articles about a proposed development at Rossman Landfill in Oregon City need clarification. For the past several years, a qualified and talented design and development group have been seeking to make things happen on a site all of us "let go" between the 1960s and 1983. During that 23-year period, over 100 acres of historic bottomland, wetlands and cultural history areas were excavated, filled and ultimately destroyed as Oregon's first major landfill was constructed. Rossman Landfill was an idea to deal...
Which individuals and groups made the largest last-minute donations to influence Oregon’s 2022 election?
Several uber-wealthy donors, unions and Republican and Democratic party PACs made large campaign contributions in the final week before the November election to try to influence Oregon’s race for governor and key races for the state Legislature. Almost none of the donations, which ranged from $50,000 to $450,000, was...
