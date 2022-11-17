NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO