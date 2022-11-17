Read full article on original website
Nashville hatchet murder suspect sentenced to 25 years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Nashville man accused of killing his former boss with a hatchet and meat cleaver will serve 25 years behind bars. In June 2018, Domenic Micheli had escaped a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he attacked Joel Paavola at the Balance Training Gym in Belle Meade.
TBI confirms August fire at Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set
SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has ruled the fire at the Sumner County courthouse was intentionally set. Agents say arson is to blame for the courthouse that went up in flames in early August. Previously reviewed surveillance video showed two people in the...
More than 50 lbs. of marijuana found in luggage at Nashville International Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A large amount of marijuana is discovered at Nashville International Airport after a K9 picks up a strong scent coming from luggage. A BNA officer and a detective assigned to the area monitored two large locked suitcases on the baggage carousel that came in on Southwest Airlines flight from Denver just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning that emitted a smell of marijuana. A man, identified as 35-year-old Carlton Clemons, of California, came to claim the bags, according to Metro Nashville police.
Metro Police: Man killed outside Dellway Villa Apartments in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man was killed outside Dellway Villa Apartments in the parking lot after a shooting Friday, police confirmed. Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said two men got in a heated argument which turned into fight before shots were fired. The victim, 38-year-old Arthur Henderson, was...
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
FOX 17 News investigates: Smyrna man accused of killing mother of four pleads 'not guilty'
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a FOX 17 News follow up investigation, we’re learning more about a court case hanging in the balance. A repeat driving under the influence (DUI) offender is accused of killing a mother of four while out on bail in March 2021. Now,...
Man shot during fight in Woodbine Thursday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating this morning after they say that a fight between two men led to gunfire. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 2700 block of Fannie William St. during what police say was a fight between two men. One...
Man killed in officer-involved shooting Saturday lived at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Saturday night, officers killed Drandon Brown after they say he came at them with a knife. The officers, at first, tried using a taser on Brown. But prior to that, dispatch received several calls about a man walking on the side of the road yelling and throwing things at vehicles.
Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence in Williamson County. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirms a trooper was patrolling I-65 South near Moores Lane around 2:30 a.m. and watched a vehicle speed past. He pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Todd Downing.
Toddler who lived at Nashville's Brookmeade Park has died, family says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News has shown you a video of a little girl at Brookmeade Park’s homeless camp back in March. The family tells FOX 17 News that the toddler died last week. Now, they say the Department of Children's Services ignored their desperate plea for help before she died.
Attorneys for Michael Mosley file motion for new trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Attorneys for the man who was handed two life sentences for stabbing two people to death at a Midtown bar have filed a motion for a new trial. Michael Mosley appeared in court Thursday in front of Nashville Judge Angelita Dalton. His lawyers are requesting a new trial and filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal based on prosecutorial misconduct.
Local McDonald's donates more than $9,000 to Metro Nashville Public Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McDonald's fries have led to some smiles. As a result of the Fries for School Supplies fundraiser, a local McDonald's was able to donate $9, 581 to Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS). The owner-operators of the McDonald's Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association Business Unit presented...
Senior Tennessee missionaries serve Ukraine orphans
HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — For almost a year, FOX 17 News has been following a group of senior citizen missionaries who go to the Ukraine to serve war orphans. Wings of the Wind Ministries in Hickman County keeps finding more orphans and keeps finding a way to meet more of their needs.
Google Fiber begins construction in Smyrna, Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Google Fiber has begun construction in Smyrna, the first Tennessee town outside of Nashville to receive their service. Earlier this year, Google Fiber made an agreement between Smyrna Mayor Mary Esther Reed and a company representative to begin service in the area. Google Fiber wrote...
'Rock Me Up Cosmetics' launches free party Friday, gives back to Nashville Women's shelter
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rock Me Up Cosmetics launches Friday and gives back to Nashville Women's shelter. The cosmetics company says they are the first official, luxurious High definition mineral makeup line. Their products will exclusively be sold at The Shop at W. Hotel Nashville. Founder and CEO, Britney...
Nashville ranked #4 best big city in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler have given Music City some new claim to fame. The fast-growing city known for its vibrant music scene, delicious food, and friendly people has been added to Travel + Leisure's '50 Best Places to Travel in 2023' list, and named #4 for 'Best Cities in the U.S: Best Big Cities" by Condé Nast in their 2022 Readers' Choice Awards.
