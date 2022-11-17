Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. “We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
KEVN
KOTA Care & Share Food Drive gearing up for 50th year of giving back to the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ‘Tis the season to spend time with the family, gathered around the dinner table. But for many in KOTA Territory, putting food on the table can be a struggle. To help ease that burden through the holidays and year-round is the KOTA Care &...
KEVN
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
KEVN
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
KEVN
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
KEVN
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
KEVN
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees
LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES. IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.
KEVN
A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
KEVN
Ring for Bling
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event starts Friday when the famous red kettles will be going out to collect donations. This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.
KEVN
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
KEVN
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
KEVN
Pennington County Courthouse marked 100 years of history
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
KEVN
Diwali at South Dakota School of Mines: ‘We are here to celebrate the culture together’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Celebrating the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is a festival of new beginnings. At the South Dakota School of Mines, the India Club is hosting a celebration this weekend. Diwali takes place over five days and this year millions of...
KEVN
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
KEVN
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
KEVN
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
KEVN
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight with our entire area dropping into the single digits and some parts dropping below zero. Wind chill values will be well below zero with some areas expected to see wind chills near -20°. Temperatures will be much better next week with highs in the 40s.
KEVN
Stevens and Belle Fourche volleyball teams drop state tourney openers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The state volleyball tournaments tipped off on Thursday with all three classes being played in Sioux Falls. In the “AA” ranks Stevens fell to top seeded Sioux Falls Washington 3-0. In the “A” ranks Belle Fourche lost to Elkton-Lake Benton 3-0.
KEVN
BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.
Comments / 0