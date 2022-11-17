ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City church hands out free meals weekend before Thanksgiving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. “We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
Bagels in the Street kicks off KOTA Care and Share Food Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 2022 KOTA Care and Share Food Drive officially began Friday with the traditional Bagels in the Street event. Despite the bone-chilling cold, hundreds of people drove down Saint Joseph Street to stop in front of the Duhamel building to donate. For their efforts, they got bagels from Black Hills Bagels, coffee from Dark Canyon Coffee Company or a Pepsi product.
Holiday art market is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
Homestake Opera House kicks off annual Festival of the Trees

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday and Saturday the Homestake Opera House is hosting its annual Festival of the Trees. Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the event, the Opera House is kicking it off with a silent auction. The auction is open for public viewing from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and officially opens for bids at 4 p.m. with a live auction to follow.
Homestake Opera House Marks 40th Anniversary of the Festival of Trees

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - THIS YEAR THE HOMESTAKE OPERA HOUSE WILL CELEBRATE ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE FESTIVAL OF TREES. IN HONOR OF ITS RUBY YEAR, FRIDAY WILL KICK OFF THIS GRAND OCCASION WITH A SILENT AUCTION. THE AUCTION IS OPEN FOR PUBLIC VIEWING FROM 1-3PM FOLLOWED BY A MIXER AT LEAD AND DEADWOOD CHAMBERS. AND ON SATURDAY, THE EVENTS WILL BEGIN AT 1PM FOR THE VIEWING ONLY SILENT AUCTION. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 4PM TO HOST THE SILENT AUCTION WITH THE LIVE AUCTION BEGINNING AT 6PM.
A dozen new firefighters join the Rapid City Fire Department

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s one...
Ring for Bling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event starts Friday when the famous red kettles will be going out to collect donations. This year the Salvation Army is teaming up with Riddle’s Jewelry and for every two-hour shift a person volunteers they are entered into a drawing to win a piece of jewelry.
Pennington County Courthouse marked 100 years of history

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
Brutally cold temperatures expected tonight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be very cold tonight with our entire area dropping into the single digits and some parts dropping below zero. Wind chill values will be well below zero with some areas expected to see wind chills near -20°. Temperatures will be much better next week with highs in the 40s.
BHSU men’s basketball earns big win at East/West Challenge

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The 5th ranked Black Hills State men’s basketball defeated 19th ranked Minnesota-Moorhead 78-77 on Friday. Adam Moussa hit a buzzer beater to give the Yellow Jackets the win. Black Hills State is now 3-0 on the season and faces Augustana on Saturday.
