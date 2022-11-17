Read full article on original website
thebvnewspaper.com
Banks, Bonnies rain threes on Falcons, pull back to .500
Just under five minutes into the second half of Saturday’s game against Bowling Green (2-2, 0-0), St. Bonaventure (2-2, 0-0) guard Daryl Banks III grabbed a defensive rebound, pushed the ball up the right sideline and pulled-up from three. Banks nailed the transition jumper with a hand in his...
thebvnewspaper.com
Men’s hockey continues unbeaten streak against Buffalo State
St. Bonaventure traveled north to the Buffalo State Ice Arena to take on the Buffalo State Bengals on Saturday. The Bonnies took a commanding lead and never looked back, winning in blowout fashion, 12-2. “I think that we executed our gameplan in every way, ” said freshman right winger Michael...
thebvnewspaper.com
Swim prepares for Magnus Cup
Coming off their longest break of the season, the St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s Swim and Dive teams return to the pool as they head to Cleveland, Ohio to compete in the Magnus Cup from Nov. 17-19. The Bonnies, who have not competed since Nov. 5, have utilized...
sdpb.org
2022 State Volleyball Championships, Semifinal and Consolation Semifinal Results
The semifinals and the consolation semifinals of the 2022 state high school volleyball championships took place from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Friday. Six teams punched tickets to state title games while others battled for placement positioning. All three championship sessions will air live tomorrow on...
dakotanewsnow.com
Catching up with Milbank native & USF alum Kalen DeBoer at Washington
SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) - One of the most successful coaches in the FBS worked his way up from humble beginnings in Milbank. After a stellar high school and college playing career at the University of Sioux Falls, Kalen DeBoer went 67-3 in five years with his alma mater, leading the Cougars to three NAIA National Championships. After a steady rise through the FCS and FBS assistant coaching ranks, and a two year tenure as head coach at Fresno State, DeBoer landed a coveted job in a “Power Five” league with the Pac 12′s Washington Huskies. In his first year he’s quickly rebuilt the program, taking an 8-2 record into tomorrow’s game with Colorado and setting himself up as a Coach of the Year candidate.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais is on the mend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In early October, we introduced you to SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais, who was days removed from having a portion of her right leg amputated due to blood clots and poor circulation. Today, the 19-year-old is on the mend and finding support from across the country.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in South Dakota
South Dakota is known for Mount Rushmore and the badlands, but are there any sizeable lakes in the state? Yes! Actually the fourth largest manmade lake runs north to south in the middle of the state crossing over into North Dakota. Lake Oahe is the biggest lake in South Dakota but is it the deepest. Some small lakes can be remarkably deep. Read on to discover all about the deepest lake in South Dakota.
newscenter1.tv
Why getting a Concealed Carry Permit may be worth it, even in South Dakota
CUSTER, S.D. — Although you’re not required to have a permit to carry a concealed handgun in South Dakota, the training that comes along with obtaining a Concealed Carry Permit can be extremely beneficial, and not very costly. Why bother getting a Concealed Carry Permit?. Hot Springs Police...
KEVN
Feeding South Dakota hosts Thanksgiving meal distribution event
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in South Dakota using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newscenter1.tv
NO TRAVEL ADVISED issued along I-90 Thursday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Hazardous weather continues into the afternoon in western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. A No Travel Advised has been issued by the South Dakota Department of Transportation from the Wyoming state line to Exit 46 in Piedmont. As wind speeds continue to increase headed into this afternoon,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in South Dakota from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
boreal.org
Deer harvest totals collapse in parts of the region
Marshall Helmberger - The Timberjay News - November 16, 2022. Deer hunters across the North Country are reporting seeing fewer deer and hearing fewer shots than at any time in recent memory, and that perception is bolstered by some of the lowest deer registrations in years in the region through the second weekend of the regular firearms deer season in northeastern Minnesota.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Once In A Lifetime’: Wyoming Hunter Recounts Rare Mountain Goat Get
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Physical fitness, good marksmanship and grizzly country savvy are all important on a hunt for Rocky Mountain goats, Guy Litt of Laramie said. But patience is probably the most important element of all – if you’re lucky enough to get a...
KELOLAND TV
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
siouxfalls.business
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
thebvnewspaper.com
Bonaventure and Seneca Nation reinvigorate a relationship of “spiritual exchange”
A promotional photo from the Notice Board event poster. The “Pow-Wow Dance Show,” hosted in the St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts on Thursday, was just the most recent event in a long series of indigenous-focused programs at Bonaventure. The event was planned...
‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer
A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli outbreak in several states, Braga Foods, was negligent in its […] The post ‘Life-threatening’ E. coli infection leads to lawsuit against Hy-Vee, spinach producer appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
