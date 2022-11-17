Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; Potter SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 112 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Coudersport to Cameron and Driftwood, south to Woodland and Irvona and moving east at 50 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Wharton around 115 AM EST. Cherry Springs State Park and Cross Fork around 120 AM EST. Ole Bull State Park, Black Moshannon State Park and Houtzdale around 125 AM EST. Tyrone, Westfield and Moshannon around 130 AM EST. Bald Eagle, Snow Shoe and Clarence around 135 AM EST. Leetonia, Warriors Mark and Milesburg around 140 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Loganton exits, specifically from mile markers 117 to 184. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 46 to 85. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

BLAIR COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO