Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Areas of blowing snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing Snow. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulation of an inch or two near the Lake Ontario shoreline. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties, including near the lake shoreline and open north-south roads. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO