Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 439 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was centered just south of Watertown will moving south at 10 MPH. The band will continue to move south, moving to an Oswego to Lowville line through 700 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Adams Center, Nine Mile Point and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 48. SAFETY INFO The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO