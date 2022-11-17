Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4271 7847 4307 7831 4307 7856 4298 7884 4275 7897 4232 7975 4199 7977 4205 7917 4230 7859 4245 7851 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Genesee, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Areas of blowing snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Genesee; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing Snow. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulation of an inch or two near the Lake Ontario shoreline. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Northern Erie, and Genesee counties, including near the lake shoreline and open north-south roads. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Areas of blowing snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Blowing Snow. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Erie county, including near the shoreline and open north-south roads. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...CHENANGO ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...SCHUYLER MADISON...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 307 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near De Ruyter to Sempronius to near Himrod to near South Dansville and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Hornell, Pompey, Bath, Eaton, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus and Hamilton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 34 North and 38. Interstate 390 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0