Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...CHENANGO ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...SCHUYLER MADISON...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 307 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near De Ruyter to Sempronius to near Himrod to near South Dansville and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Hornell, Pompey, Bath, Eaton, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus and Hamilton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 34 North and 38. Interstate 390 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO