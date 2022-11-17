Read full article on original website
KTVB
Scott Slant: Remembering one more regular-season tilt
Boise State wants to keep its eye on the prize, and the prize this week is not the Mountain West championship, it’s an undefeated conference season. The Broncos are playing the defending MW champions Friday morning on big boy CBS, and this is not a time to take the day off. Andy Avalos gave a “next question” answer Monday after being asked how he was going to approach this game with the title game berth already wrapped up. Boise State appears to be all in, as it should be. If Stefan Cobbs, Ezekiel Noa and Tyreque Jones, for example, aren’t close to 100 percent, they shouldn’t play, of course. But anyone else enduring the usual nicks of a long season needs to pull out all the stops to get to that 8-0 Mountain West record. It would be disappointing if they were looking ahead. Fresno State can wait.
KTVB
College of Idaho tops NNU 70-67 in game one of 2022 Mayors' Cup series
BOISE, Idaho — The latest edition of the United Heritage Mayors' Cup series between Gem State college basketball rivals did not disappoint at the Johnson Sports Center Tuesday. After dropping both contests to Northwest Nazarene University (NNU) last year, College of Idaho bounced back with a 70-67 win in...
KTVB
This Day In Sports: The last time the Vandals beat the Broncos
Bronco Stadium’s first crowd of 30,000-plus gathers for the 28th meeting between Boise State and Idaho, and it stays until the end — and beyond. The game see-sawed throughout. The Broncos held a modest 7-6 halftime lead, and it was 14-14 at the end of three quarters before both teams exploded in the fourth. Boise State’s Eron Hurley busted off a 75-yard touchdown run. Then the Vandals scored consecutive TDs on long throws by quarterback John Welsh to take a 28-21 lead. The Broncos knotted it 28-28 on a touchdown pass from Bart Hendricks to Jim Brekke with 6½ minutes left.
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KTVB
Boise State president and superfan: Dr. Marlene Tromp
Dr. Tromp became Boise State University president in 2019. Even during challenging times, she says, she has loved every minute of it.
Post Register
Thieves break into four Boise homes in one weekend
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Ada County Sheriff’s office says thieves broke into four homes next to the Spurwing Country Club in north Ada County. Once inside, deputies say they targeted bedrooms and office areas, where they stole cash, jewelry, guns, and other valuable items. Nobody was home...
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
KTVB
Mayors' Cup: C of I defeats NNU 70-67 in overtime thriller
C of I opened the 2022 United Heritage Mayors' Cup series with a thrilling 70-67 win over NNU Tuesday in overtime. Game two of the series tips off Dec. 6.
KTVB
On this day 1977: Boise's Egyptian Theatre added to National Register of Historic Places
BOISE, Idaho — When you think about Boise, what are the places that make Boise. The river, the blue, the capitol? The tapestry is rich, with some places sticking out more than others. Places like The Egyptian Theatre, right in the heart of Boise. As Dan Everhart, outreach historian...
KTVB
Treasure Valley law enforcement reacts to former Boise police captain's affiliation with white nationalist group
BOISE, Idaho — More backlash from local law enforcement tonight against a recently retired Boise Police Captain. This comes one day after Mayor Lauren McLean said she's launching an independent investigation into Matthew Bryngelson, and the entire Boise Police Department. Bryngelson was scheduled to speak at the American Renaissance...
Nampa School District teacher placed on administrative leave
BOISE, Idaho — An employee at the Nampa School District (NSD) has been placed on administrative leave, after he was charged with two felonies. Jefferson Davis, a math and special education teacher at West Middle School in Nampa, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, on two felony charges: video voyeurism (Idaho State Code: 18-6605) and forcible sexual penetration by use of a foreign object (Idaho State Code: 18-6608).
KTVB
Thanksgiving weekend one of busiest for Boise Airport
The airport has just added another security checkpoint lane and more than 300 economy parking spaces. Still, travelers are urged to arrive early.
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Post Register
Nampa Special Ed Teacher charged with video voyeurism
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A special education teacher from the Nampa School District has been arrested. Jefferson Davis has been employed as a special education teacher at West Middle School since 2014. Davis has been arrested and charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object, and video voyeurism. A...
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
KTVB
Fire scorches outside of Meridian home overnight
Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on East Green Meadow Court. Two people and a dog who were inside got out and weren't hurt.
KTVB
Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees 2022 opens at Boise Centre
This year's festival is open Nov. 23-27. It will raise funds for the Saint Als neurosurgical trauma intensive care unit.
Post Register
New lead in Michael Vaughan search
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared. The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives. Fruitland Police are working with other...
Post Register
Nampa Police have one in custody after standoff in neighborhood
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Breaking: Nampa Police have safely taken into custody a man after a standoff outside a Nampa home. A Nampa man barricaded himself inside a home, refusing to allow Police inside. Negotiators from the Nampa Police department have successfully talked him out of the residence and taken him into custody.
KTVB
Boys & Girls Club of Ada County $10 million to expand in Kuna
CS Beef Packers donated $4 million to spearhead the $10 million project. The Boys & Girls Club wants to pack a 25,000 square-foot facility into Kuna.
