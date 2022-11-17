Read full article on original website
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Northern Cayuga by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 06:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Northern Cayuga LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Northern Cayuga county. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4352 7536 4359 7564 4367 7623 4355 7625 4356 7643 4338 7677 4325 7640 4318 7587 4340 7586 4342 7550 TIME Y22M11D20T1800Z-Y22M11D21T0900Z
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Wayne county. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego A BAND OF HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...AND LEWIS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy lake effect snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 439 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was centered just south of Watertown will moving south at 10 MPH. The band will continue to move south, moving to an Oswego to Lowville line through 700 AM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Watertown, Oswego, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point, Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield, Glen Park, Herrings, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Adams Center, Nine Mile Point and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 35 and 48. SAFETY INFO The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...CHENANGO ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...SCHUYLER MADISON...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 307 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near De Ruyter to Sempronius to near Himrod to near South Dansville and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Hornell, Pompey, Bath, Eaton, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus and Hamilton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 34 North and 38. Interstate 390 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
