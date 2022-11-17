“Bridging” furniture bank in critical need of donations 01:57

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Give to the Max Day kicks off the season of giving on Thursday. Thousands of nonprofits need help reaching their goals so they can keep helping our community. One of them is 'Bridging' in Bloomington and Roseville.

"Every day we're preparing every afternoon for 20 households. To get to 100 households a week, it is constantly moving!" Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin said.

Bridging is a furniture bank that allows people to come with nothing, and leave with everything they need to furnish their new home.

"We are partnered up with over 250 agencies, from the very formal county assistance programs, to the shelters, homeless, domestic abuse, veterans service, immigrants and refugees," Dalsin said.

Over the past year, supply issues, inflation and the end of pandemic relief programs leaves them in a constant battle to keep up with demand. High priority items in need right now include large furniture, mattresses, lamps and blankets.

Like many nonprofits, Bridging is powered by volunteers, like Karen Moran. She just celebrated her 10th year at Bridging. When she isn't volunteering she is a flight attendant for Delta. In September, 2021, she was on a flight that brought 200-plus Afghan refugees from Germany to the United States.

"Not the same people of course, but we had some Afghan refugees come through Bridging so I've seen the whole, full circle, and it was amazing," Moran said. "The day I saw those folks come through I was just like, 'Wow, I'm so glad they got here.'"

Bridging takes donations six days a week at its Bloomington and Roseville locations, no appointment needed. They're also hosting a blanket drive on Dec. 17. Click here for more information on how to support their mission .