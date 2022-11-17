Read full article on original website
Related
De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors
The moment De’Aaron Fox decided to join Klutch Sports, you just knew that rumors about a looming move to the Los Angeles Lakers were going to pop up. After all, the young Kings star just signed for superagent Rich Paul, who as we all know, is one of LeBron James’ real-life BFFs. As it turns […] The post De’Aaron Fox’s true feelings on Kings amid Lakers trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory
“Carry on, my wayward son. There’ll be peace when you are done. Lay your weary head to rest. Don’t you cry no more,” – these words, originally sung by the band Kansas, now for all intents and purposes, belong to The Elite, as, after claiming and then abandoning the trademark “Wayward Sons” before AEW Full […] The post Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks get cheated out of a big AEW return victory appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sting and Darby Allin out lasted the J-s at AEW Full Gear
When AEW announced a match of Sting and Darby Allin versus Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh on the outside for Full Gear, it wasn’t exactly the most anticipated match on the card. Sure, any time Sting enters the ring, its a treat, as he has way fewer matches left […] The post Sting and Darby Allin out lasted the J-s at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin provides an update amid WWE return rumors
When videos emerged online of 57-year-old “Stone Cold” Steve Austin working out, fans assumed it meant one thing and one thing only: WWE had struck up a deal to bring “The Texas Rattlesnake” back for a second final match. The minds of fans began to race,...
Suns star Chris Paul’s extended injury absence draws telling update
Chris Paul has missed the Phoenix Suns’ last five games due to a lingering heel injury. It sounds like he’s going to be back sooner rather than later, though, with teammate Cameron Payne providing a telling update on Paul’s injury status. According to Payne, CP3 has progressed...
‘They say you be cappin’: Lakers star LeBron James hilariously called out by Jalen Ramsey for outrageous Rams claim
LeBron James isn’t only one of the best basketball players to ever play the sport. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar excels in pretty much everything he does, which apparently, includes NFL Madden as well. During The Shop’scoverage of TNF, LeBron came out with an audacious claim about the Los...
The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear
Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee haven’t been on the same page in AEW since all the way back in June, when the former seemingly turned on the latter in the Interim World Title #2 Contendership Casino Battle Royale. Fans wondered why Strickland, who had seemingly found his perfect partner in the AEW Galaxy, would turn […] The post The Acclaimed break up Swerve in our Glory at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama
Before Eddie Kingston and Ortiz took the ring against Team DDT, Konosuke Takeshita, and Jun Akiyama on the final Rampage before AEW Full Gear, the “Mad King” was asked what it was like to face off against one of his wrestling influences – one of the men who spurned on his in-ring interest in the […] The post Eddie Kingston traveled down AEW King’s Road vs. Jun Akiyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ricky Starks eliminates his ex-teammate ahead of AEW Full Gear
When news broke that the final match of the Full Gear AEW World Championship Eliminators Tournament would not, in fact, take place at Full Gear, it left many a fan scratching their heads. Sure, getting the match, which would have featured either Brian Cage, Lance Archer, or Ricky Starks facing off against Ethan Page, onto the card would have been tough, as it would have either meant getting Starks vs. Archer on Dynamite, Cage vs. Archer/Starks on Rampage and then the finale on the Pay-Per-View but hey, with a little work, that could have happened.
Danhausen A.D.’s debut at AEW Full Gear was a toothsome affair
When the teams of The Factory and Best Friends emerged from the back in time for the first match of AEW Full Gear‘s pre-show, something wasn’t quite right. The members of The Factory came out first, with QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto, Cole Karter, and Lee Johnson all walking down to the ring before the members of Best Friends, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and the team’s de facto leader, Orange Cassidy, followed suit.
Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi
Despite the fact that Lionel Messi has outshined Cristiano Ronaldo in numerous occasions, the Portuguese striker has nothing but love and respect for his Argentine counterpart. Ronaldo revealed as much during his explosive talk with Piers Morgan, during which he also lambasted his current club Manchester United. Aside from his criticisms of the Red Devils, […] The post Cristiano Ronaldo pays ultimate respect to longtime rival Lionel Messi appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamie Hayter makes championship history at AEW Full Gear
When Jamie Hayter worked herself into the Women’s World Championship picture based largely off of the love and admiration she received from fans of AEW, it felt like a big deal. Sure, Tony Khan has proven a bit more receptive of what his audience wants, as he hasn’t pulled a Vince McMahon and purposefully burrying a fan favorite like Daniel Bryant because he isn’t 6-foot tall just yet, but still, it took multiple matches for AEW’s head booker to put over The Acclaimed despite the respection they received from audiences the country over, so some had to ask: would Hayter succumb to a similar fate?
Saraya proves she’s still a pro wrestler at AEW Full Gear
A lot has happened since the last time Saraya wrested a professional wrestling match; America has a new president, England has a new Monarch, and cryptocurrency went from a one-liner in the movie Dope, to something worthy of Super Bowls ads, to, well, sort of useless once more. The last time Saraya wrestled, she was known as Paige, and the company she works for now, AEW, didn’t even exist.
AEW’s Chris Jericho is headed to ROH Final Battle with the strap
Any time faction mates take the ring in a four-way match for a championship, it’s going to be interesting, but what happens when a four-way championship match features two members of one faction and two members of another? Well, fans of AEW found out, as Tony Khan booked a four-way match for the Ring of Honor Championship featuring former ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli, former ROH Champion Bryan Danielson, and current ROH Champion Chris Jericho… plus Sammy Guevara added into the mix for good measure.
RUMOR: Michael Jordan’s true feelings on potential LaMelo Ball-Victor Wembanyama Hornets duo, revealed
The harsh reality for the Charlotte Hornets is that they haven’t found much success in the draft in recent years. The major exception is LaMelo Ball, though, and team owner Michael Jordan definitely made the right call in that respect. With the way things are going for the Hornets...
AEW’s Wardlow learned an important lesson: don’t mess with Samoa Joe
For the second time on the AEW Full Gear card, Tony Khan booked a championship match with more than two performers in the ring. That’s right, after seemingly building towards a singles bout at Full Gear between Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs for weeks, things got interesting when Samoa Joe, the former’s tag team partner in WarJoe, decided to turn on his friend and lay him out after a borderline squash match against Ari Daivari. Expanding the match out to a three-way for the TNT Title, fans were eager to see a big hoss fight between three of the biggest dudes in AEW and needless to say, it did not disappoint.
Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear
There was a time when Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were one of the biggest babyface tag teams in AEW. Two-thirds of the now-defunct Jurassic Express alongside Marko Stunt, JB, and Luchasaurus, won dozens of matches, beat many of the top tag teams in AEW, and even won the tag team championships after securing the W […] The post Jungle Boy settles the score with Luchasaurus at AEW Full Gear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook wants Lonnie Walker to go full double agent ahead of Spurs mini-series
The Los Angeles Lakers get to face off against the San Antonio Spurs three times this coming week. These two teams battle it out on Sunday in the Crypto.com Arena before San Antonio hosts the Lakers in a back-to-back set on Friday and Saturday. Russell Westbrook, who himself has been...
RUMOR: Nets star Ben Simmons blockbuster trade to Lakers floated by league exec
Ben Simmons has been showing some signs of life of late for the Brooklyn Nets. He hasn’t exactly proven to Nets fans why they traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for him, and despite the fact that there have been some improvements from him of late, Simmons has been on the receiving end of […] The post RUMOR: Nets star Ben Simmons blockbuster trade to Lakers floated by league exec appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Styles’ Net Worth in 2022
AJ Styles is a world-renowned professional wrestler and currently one of the biggest stars of WWE. Before that, “The Phenomenal One” was formerly known as arguably the greatest professional wrestler in the world outside the WWE, famous for his time in TNA, Ring of Honor and NJPW. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at AJ Styles’ net worth in 2022.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
207K+
Followers
121K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0