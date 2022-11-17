Four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Sunday. No suspects have been named or arrested at this time As investigators piece together a timeline of the hours leading up to the killings of four University of Idaho students, two of the victims appear to be seen ordering food from a late-night food truck in a livestream video. In the video, which was has been shared widely on social media, it appears that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves order food...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO