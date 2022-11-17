ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive at large in East Idaho

U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release...
Slain Idaho Students Appear to Be Seen on Twitch Video at Food Truck Hours Before They Were Murdered

Four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home on Sunday. No suspects have been named or arrested at this time As investigators piece together a timeline of the hours leading up to the killings of four University of Idaho students, two of the victims appear to be seen ordering food from a late-night food truck in a livestream video. In the video, which was has been shared widely on social media, it appears that Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves order food...
