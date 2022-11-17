Read full article on original website
Related
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 19
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Ames, Karla Kristina; 45; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Failure to appear.
Riley Co. man drives woman off road, smashes windshield
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle. Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using […]
1st ID Soldiers help with cleanup in Junction City
Soldiers from 1st Platoon A Company 1-16 Infantry 1st ID did a Community Project with CW3 Retired Phyllis Fitzgerald earlier this week in Junction City. They raked up and picked up leaves and trash at the Buffalo Soldier Monument and park.
WIBW
Manhattan ready to flip switch for Festival of Lights
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Manhattan is ready to light up your holiday season. Joey Athon shared information on this year’s Festival of Lights during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Manhattan Festival of Lights kicks off with a tree lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov....
Salina police looking for woman who allegedly stole keys from lockers at YMCA to break into cars
Salina police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman they say broke into vehicles at the YMCA in Salina.
Fort Riley firefighters respond to a structure fire
Director of Public Affairs, Fort Riley Public Affairs Office. At 5:13 a.m., Wednesday, Fort Riley Fire & Emergency Services was dispatched to an on-post residential home for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a duplex fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished within 45 minutes. None of the duplex occupants were injured.
UPDATE: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Saline County
Two people from Texas were arrested Thursday afternoon in Harvey County after a high-speed chase that began in Saline County. The incident began at 2:24 p.m. Thursday west of Salina on Interstate 70 when a Saline County deputy observed a white BMW 328 going 88 mph in a 75 mph zone, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The deputy stopped the car near milepost 247 and made contact with the driver, identified as Braelyn Eskridge, 21, of Aubrey, Texas.
WIBW
KBI hands findings in two officer-involved shootings to Shawnee Co. DA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI has turned over its findings in two shootings involving Topeka Police Officers to the District Attorney. The KBI has been investigating two officer-involved shootings: first, a shooting between officers and 33-year-old Eric Perkins after a pursuit September 29th ending at 6th and Kansas Avenue. Perkins was hospitalized and is currently in custody charged for the murder that started the pursuit.
WIBW
13th annual Big Red 1 Turkey Run coming to Fort Riley this Saturday
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley will be the site of the 13th annual American Legion turkey run, providing turkey and fixings to over 800 Fort Riley Soldiers and families in need this coming Saturday, Nov. 19th. Veterans and supporters of the Kansas American Legion distribute Thanksgiving meals to...
Man douses car with gas before lighting it on fire
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a man that poured gasoline on a car and lit it on fire. Police reported an unknown man dumped gasoline on a car in the 400 block of Poyntz Avenue Saturday around 8:00 p.m. The Manhattan Fire Department quickly put out the fire, […]
Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 12-18
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DOLFORD, RAYFEL LEE Junior; 21; Fort Riley. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of property...
WIBW
Two taken to hospital after semi caught between 2 I-70 bridges
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck drove off the roadway and down in between two bridges on I-70 early Monday morning, Nov. 14. The crash happened just after 3:15 a.m. just west of Topeka near Dover. Shawnee Co. Fire District #4 and multiple other agencies were called to assist with...
Kansas man, Colorado woman die in car crash
A Kansas man and a Colorado woman died in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Geary County Sheriff responds to commissioner comments
Geary County Sheriff Dan Jackson is speaking out on county employee morale following remarks by Commissioner Trish Giordano earlier this week. Giordano said she had heard the rumors about the employee morale but noted that the commission has little contact with the employees. She said morale was based on their department heads, and if department heads aren't happy then the employees are not going to be happy.
Ft. Riley apache helicopter instructor pilot purchases Abilene golf course
Last Thursday, Evan and Annette Wilson sold the property containing the local golf course in Abilene to Brian Slaughter, who plans on keeping and adding to the course and fitness options. With a bevy of plans for the property, Slaughter said he aims to open the golf course in the spring or early summer of 2023, with renovations to the course beginning in the spring. The fitness area will remain open. The business is titled Abilene Golf and Fitness, LLC.
2 Nebraska men arrested in Kansas pot bust
HOLTON (KSNT) – Two Nebraska men are facing drug charges after being arrested in Holton, Kansas. The Holton Police Department reported on Wednesday that Jacob Allgire, 37 and Ian Moore Sr., 35, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday night. An officer stopped their SUV in the 900 block of […]
Kansas State Collegian
Galaxy Girl Coffee opens in Manhattan Town Center
Galaxy Girl Coffee opened on Nov. 11 in the Manhattan Town Center mall — the only coffee shop on the premises. Christine Ball, the owner and roaster, originally started her business out of the Manhattan farmers market. After much consideration, Ball decided to move into the mall, where her business now resides across from Ulta.
Pottawatomie County Sheriff asks for help after windows shot out
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – Pottawatomie County Sheriff Shane Jager is reaching out to the public after several windows were damaged by gunfire. According to the sheriff’s office, several windows at the county maintenance shop, located in the 300 block of North 5th Street, in Westmoreland have been damaged by a BB gun or firearm. To […]
Salina man arrested after alleged threat with machete
A Salina man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened others with a machete. Salina Police Lieutenant James Feldman said this morning that officers were sent to the 2300 block of Chapel Ridge Place at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a resident there, identified as Ryan A. Hardey, 23, of Salina, who appeared to be intoxicated and allegedly had struck another resident twice.
Comments / 0