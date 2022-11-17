Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Diddy Shares Memories Of Kim Porter 4 Years After Her Death
On Wednesday (Nov. 15) — marking the fourth anniversary of Kim Porter’s death — Sean “Diddy” Combs shared heartfelt memories of his former lover and mother of three of his children on Instagram. The late-model and actress suddenly died from Pneumonia in 2018, she was 47 years old. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy captioned a photo of Porter wearing a crown and fur vest. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever @ladykp [Purple Heart].”More from VIBE.comDiddy Talks Fatherhood Since Kim Porter's Death With Yung Miami: "I Really...
HipHopDX.com
Yung Miami Gifts Diddy A Diamond-Flooded Chain For His 53rd Birthday
Yung Miami has given fans another look into her relationship with Diddy, including a clip of the moment he opened her lavish birthday gift. After having dedicated a previous post to her boo, on Thursday (November 4), which was his actual birthday, Yung Miami returned to Instagram on Saturday night to share snapshots from his birthday party in Los Angeles.
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Gayle King Has a Colorful $7 Million New York City Penthouse Thanks to Oprah Winfrey
Here are the details on Gayle King's Manhattan penthouse and why she says the reason it's so colorful is all because of her BFF Oprah Winfrey.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos
Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Reveals He Spends $5,000 A Day On Haircuts: 'I Need My Hair Done Every Five Minutes'
Diddy has revealed how much he pays his personal barber for a haircut, and it’s not what men usually cough up when it comes to grooming their hair. The Bad Boy Records mogul shared a message with his fans, telling them how much it takes to get his hair looking right. He explained that he always needs to look his best, given how much he’s on camera, so he’s reportedly always getting his hair checked every five minutes.
After Death of Infant Son Earlier This Year Brian McKnight Announces Wife’s Pregnancy
In a recent social media post, crooner Brian McKnight announced that there will be an addition to his family. Last week, McKnight and his wife, Leilani McKnight revealed on both of their Instagram accounts that the duo is expecting a baby soon. “We are ECSTATIC to finally announce BABY MCKNIGHT...
realitytitbit.com
North West looks all grown up as she and Kim Kardashian sing to Ariana Grande
Kim Kardashian, 42, is often the star of the show when it comes to her eldest daughter North’s TikTok videos. The clips often garner millions of likes, and the most recent one to go viral has an unexpected link to Pete Davidson. The Kardashians are already getting into the...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
thesource.com
Diddy Remember Kim Porter on Her ‘Rebirth Day’: ‘I Pray Y’all Get To Experience a Love Like This’
Diddy hit Instagram to celebrate Kim Porter on the fourth anniversary of her death. “Today we celebrate you on your rebirth day,” Diddy wrote on Instagram. “I pray y’all get to experience a love like this. I miss you & love you forever. “I miss you &...
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Advice Lil Wayne Gave Him Before Prison Sentence
Fat Joe has revealed the advice Lil Wayne gave him as he was preparing to go to prison on tax evasion charges in 2013. Joey Crack recently appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, with a preview of the episode finding the “Lean Back” rapper reflecting on his friendship with Weezy.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Names JAY-Z's Roc-A-Fella Records As Cash Money's Best Verzuz Competition
Lil Wayne has named JAY-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records as Cash Money’s best competition in a potential Verzuz battle. Appearing on a recent episode of sportscaster and former NFL player Marcellus Wiley’s. podcast, Weezy was asked who he thinks would make a worthy opponent for Young Money or Cash...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Surpasses Jay-Z On The Billboard Charts After “Ma’ I Got A Family”
NBA Youngboy sits behind E-40, Tech N9ne, Snoop Dogg and Gucci Mane on the list of rappers with the most Billboard 200 entries. Despite his legal troubles, 2022 has proven to be a great year for NBA Youngboy’s career. The Baton Rouge rapper is known for his prolific output but this year has really showcased his work ethic. He delivered two projects, Colors and Better Than You with DaBaby, earlier in the year to hold fans over until the release of The Last Slimeto.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Lists Two Rappers He’d Bring Back To Life
Fat Joe revealed which late rappers he’d bring back to life if he had the choice. Fat Joe says that if he were able to bring two rappers back to life, he’d go with The Notorious B.I.G. and Big Pun. The New York rapper discussed the hypothetical scenario during a recent appearance on Red Table Talk.
Complex
Gucci Mane’s New “Letter to Takeoff” Video Memorializes Late Rapper
Gucci Mane has dropped a new video for his song “Letter to Takeoff.”. The track memorializes Takeoff, who passed away on Nov. 1 from a fatal shooting. The visual sees Gucci rapping at a cemetery. “Just left another funeral, I shed a tear / I’m still in disbelief, I can’t believe it’s real / I think about the memories, it give me chills / I’m wonderin’ why they left the fake and took the real / Like how the fuck we gon lose Takeoff / Damn, he didn’t deserve it,” he spits.
Upworthy
Stunned by artist's portrait of him, Kevin Hart buys work and supports him in amazing gesture
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on February 7, 2022. When Eli Waduba Yusuf, an artist from Nigeria, posted his work of his hero online, little did he realize that Kevin Hart would reply, let alone buy the artwork from him and commission more work. Yusuf, a hyperrealist artist, said that watching his favorite comedian respond to his work felt like a "dream." Yusuf posted the image and wrote, "My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf. I am a Nigerian based in Kaduna. Am a hyperrealism pencil artist. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you." After some people retweeted to boost the visibility of the post, Kevin Hart came across the artwork, which was as good as any black and white photo, reported ABC News.
Comments / 0