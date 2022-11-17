Read full article on original website
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13 year old girl and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
SFist
Saturday Links: First Train Leaves Central Subway Station Packed With People
Service officially started at SF's Central Subway station Saturday. A video captured and posted on Twitter by transportation reporter Jerold Chinn, showed other people, both on the train and on the station platform, unholstering their cellphones to document the historic moment. [Twitter]. A person was killed in a suspected freeway...
SFist
Police Officers Race After Auto Burglary Suspects on Highway 101 in San Francisco; Three Arrests Made
Those traveling on the 101 on Friday, November 11, around 3 p.m. got a front-row seat to a foot chase between San Francisco Police officers and three auto burglary suspects as they were chased down the middle of the freeway. An eye-witness video first shown by KRON4 was published yesterday...
SFist
Take A Look at Your New Muni Subway Map — With Central Subway Starting Some Service Saturday
Saturday is the soft opening of Muni's long-awaited, much-delayed Central Subway, with free weekend service beginning to just the four new stops on the new line. It's January when the big service changes begin. Yes, I can hardly believe it either, but the Central Subway will actually begin welcoming passengers...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Early Morning Crash Near Pittsburg Claims Five Lives
An early-morning wrong-way collision on Highway 4 in Pittsburg killed all five people involved, including three juveniles. The crash happened just west of Loveridge Road after midnight last night, and a Hyundai with all three juveniles in it was reportedly driving east in the westbound lanes of the road when it hit an SUV. [NBC Bay Area / East Bay Times]
SFist
Former Alameda County Deputy Seen Beating Suspect In Mission District Alley Has Charges Against Him Dismissed
A former Alameda County sheriff's deputy, one of two officers seen on video in San Francisco brutally beating a suspect with their batons in a widely publicized 2015 incident, saw the charges against him dismissed Thursday morning. The case goes back to early November 2015, when a then-29-year-old Stanislav Petrov...
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
SFist
SF Examiner Apologizes For (Literally) Placing a Bullseye On Dean Preston’s Face in Print Edition
In what’s being criticized as a “deeply irresponsible and contemptible” publishing decision, the SF Examiner Wednesday front page depicted Supervisor Dean Preston with a bullseye target over his face, and the paper is now apologizing. There’a school of thought in politics that the next election starts the...
SFist
Joel Engardio Becomes New SF Supervisor for District 4 as Gordon Mar Concedes Close Race
With only 479 more votes as of Wednesday's tabulation, District 4 supervisor candidate Joel Engardio has defeated incumbent Gordon Mar in an upset— signaling a potential shift in the balance of power on the SF Board of Supervisors. Mar conceded to Engardio on Wednesday, despite the still slim lead,...
SFist
Final Tab on $22 Million Tenderloin Center: 300 Overdoses Reversed, 600 Enrolled In Government Benefits
The initially much-ballyhooed Tenderloin Center will be closing almost a month earlier than planned, and the first rigorous study on its effects found it did some good, but maybe not $22 million worth of good. The almost-yearlong experiment of the Tenderloin Center, formerly known as the Tenderloin Linkage Center, will...
SFist
UC Berkeley Law School Chooses to Bolt From Prestigious US News Rankings, as Have Harvard and Yale
The UC Berkeley School of Law is joining several of the nation’s top law schools by opting out of the U.S. News & World Report’s annual top law school rankings over equity and diversity concerns, but the magazine says they’ll still include these schools anyway. The University...
