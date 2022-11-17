Read full article on original website
Test your know how with Metro Plumbing Heating and Air
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James tests Drew Hardin from Metro Plumbing Heating and Air knowledge about the urban myths about heating and air. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
Humidifier causes house fire in Dallas Bay Saturday night, says fire chief
Hamilton County, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in Hamilton County Saturday night according to the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Crews responded to a residential fire in the 65-hundred block of Harbor View Drive. Our crew at the scene captured photos of the Dallas...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Landyn Sanders
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 17th, 2022 goes to Landyn Sanders. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
Chattanooga firefighters brush up on trench rescue training in Sale Creek Friday
SALE CREEK, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD) held a trench rescue course in Sale Creek on Friday. CFD says the class made up of firefighters and law enforcement is currently learning how to save victims from a trench collapse. Several different agencies were present for the training,...
65 Year old Rossville man Sentenced for Molesting Multiple Children
On November 7, 2022 Dennis Dewayne Dockery, age 65, entered pleas of guilty to Rape, Aggravated Child Molestation, Aggravated Sexual Battery, Incest and Child Molestation. In exchange for his admissions of guilt, the Honorable Don W. Thompson sentenced Dockery to Life, to serve Twenty-Five (25) years in prison without the possibility of parole. The Defendant’s crimes were reported to law enforcement after Dockery’s close female relative confided in a Snapchat to a friend that he was raping her. The friend told her mother who immediately reported the information to police. Contemporaneously, another older close female relative of Dockery’s disclosed she had suffered years of sexual abuse as well. Forensic interviews conducted by Holly Kittle from the Lookout Mountain Children’s Advocacy Center, revealed the extent of the children’s years-long sexual abuse perpetrated upon them at his hands. After being released on $100,000.00 bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor, Dockery removed the monitor. He then fled to the State of Tennessee, where he was apprehended by the U. S. Marshal’s Service and returned to Georgia for trial. This case was investigated by veteran Rossville Police Department Detective, David Scroggins.
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
No service for servicemen: Some veterans on their own without healthcare
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Local advocates say Veterans are "on their own" when it comes to healthcare. While options like the V-A or private insurance are available, some veterans say there are reasons some delay the registration process. Bob Adney, retired Navy seal, says while he was on active duty...
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
Crews respond to Bledsoe County house fire Friday night.
Bledsoe County, Tenn. — UPDATE: We reached out to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They said they were assisting in the investigation. They pointed us to the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office for more information. We have reached out and will update you when we get a response. Depend on...
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Matthew Cole Yancey for questioning
The Coffee County Sheriff’s office would appreciate any assistance in helping locate Matthew Cole Yancey. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog. Any information please contact Investigator Brandon Gullett at 931-728-3591.
Video: Families displaced after home goes up in flames in Cleveland Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Several Cleveland families living in a house converted into apartment units are looking for a temporary place to stay after a major fire Thursday morning. Video taken from the scene by a viewer shows flames shooting through the roof. We're working to learn whether anyone was...
Pedestrian struck on Cummings Highway in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck at 3700 Cummings Highway while he was trying to cross the street on Thursday. The Chattanooga Police Department says they responded at 3:52 pm. CPD says the victim was trying to get to the Mapco when a vehicle pulled out of the...
From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
Buck fever stands the test of time
The psychological and physiological impact of hunting never ceases to amaze me. What happens to the human body and mind when you find yourself in position to harvest (the politically correct term for "kill") wild game. About three years ago my wife and I moved to a rural part of...
Kitchen fire damages East Ridge home; no injuries reported, says fire chief
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE 11/19 @ 11:38 p.m. Multiple crews were dispatched to a house fire off Blocker Lane around 9:59 p.m. Saturday. East Ridge Fire, East Ridge Police, and Hamilton County EMS arrived on the scene. According to East Ridge Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews saw heavy...
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Chattanooga (Chattanooga, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chattanooga on Monday. A car driven by a 24-year-old guy exited the road at 6401 Mountain View Road and hit many things before coming to a stop.
Milestone: First female motor traffic deputy graduates at Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Office
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's a first for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO): For the first time in the agency's 200-year history, a woman will be patrolling the streets as a motor deputy. HCSO says Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in...
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
