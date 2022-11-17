Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MLive.com
Grand Rapids football scoreboard: Here’s who’s headed to Ford Field
Four Grand Rapids area teams have advanced to the state finals after winning semifinal games Saturday afternoon. Check out the scores below along with what’s next for the winners.
Football Frenzy preview: State semifinals
Six local football teams are one win away from Ford Field. Here is a breakdown of the six semifinal games involving local teams.
See photos as Muskegon faces DeWitt in D3 state semifinals
GREENVILLE, MI - Fans bundled up and embraced the snow to see Muskegon battle DeWitt at Greenville High school on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The two teams faced off for Division 3 state semifinals in 2019 and 2020, each claiming a winning title.
WZZM 13
Unique seat at Waldo Stadium goes viral for obstructed view
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Waldo Stadium, the home of the Western Michigan Broncos, provides a great environment for college football fans. "The fact that it sits into a hill and it's kind of sunk down and people feel like they're right on top," Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said. "It's just an unbelievable atmosphere for college football."
Our 10 favorite photos from the snow-filled Western-Central rivalry football game
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - While the temperatures in mid-Michigan dropped, so did the snow. Central Michigan hosted their rival Western Michigan during Week 12 of college football on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for an ESPN “MACtion” game. Heavy snowfall covered the field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium the first half of...
Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?
UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
High schools clear football fields ahead of semifinals
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
WLUC
Negaunee Miners football team heads to Gaylord for playoff matchup against Reed City
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners football team all loaded up on a bus outside the team’s football facility on Friday evening. The Miners made their way to Lower Michigan, traveling to Gaylord. There they will play Reed City in the MHSAA Division 6 semi-finals. Negaunee Head Football...
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
townbroadcast.com
Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later
Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition
NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
From Vandals to Trolls, Merrill community heads north to support football team
MERRILL, MI – For a couple of hours Saturday, the village of Merrill will relocate to the Upper Peninsula, identifying as both Vandals and Trolls. The parade begins Friday morning when the bus carrying the Merrill football team gets an escort on its way to the Superior Dome at Northern Michigan University to play for an 8-Player Division 1 state championship game.
WATCH: Cars and Buses Slide Down Icy Michigan Street In Grand Rapids
If you grew up in West Michigan you're used to heavy lake-effect snow and all the other fun things that come with wintertime driving. With that being said, even if you're used to it, that doesn't mean that you'll be able to drive in it without any problems. Drivers heading...
Malfunction Causes Tornado Sirens to Sound Off in Portage, MI
The recent snowfall we've been experiencing has made life in West Michigan a bit chaotic-- to say the least!. Our first Winter storm warning is really living up to the hype with WWMT's Keith Thompson reporting six inches of snow has already fallen as of yesterday evening. However, the snow...
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend
The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
Comments / 1