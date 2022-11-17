ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WZZM 13

Unique seat at Waldo Stadium goes viral for obstructed view

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Waldo Stadium, the home of the Western Michigan Broncos, provides a great environment for college football fans. "The fact that it sits into a hill and it's kind of sunk down and people feel like they're right on top," Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said. "It's just an unbelievable atmosphere for college football."
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

Is This An Eaton Rapids Kid Going Viral For Building Snowman At Central Michigan Game Vs. WMU?

UPDATE: The person wearing the varsity jacket, who's also the artist responsible for a stunningly anthropomorphic snowman, is indeed an Eaton Rapids High School student. Her name is Amanda Zeller, and she's a varsity track and soccer star for the Greyhounds. Her dad, Phil Zeller, confirmed his daughter as the subject of Wednesday's viral Twitter sensation from the CMU-WMU football game, writing the following on Facebook:
EATON RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later

Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MARTIN, MI
MLive

MOO-ville wins best ice cream at national competition

NASHVILLE, MI — For the second straight year, MOO-ville Creamery has been recognized for having the best ice cream in America. Last year, it was chocolate. This time, vanilla. The creamery, out of Nashville, Michigan, was recognized by The North American Ice Cream Association for the second time in...
NASHVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan

A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Michigan Meteor Shower Viewing Is Sketchy This Weekend

The Leonid meteor shower, this week, is expected to bring more meteors than usual, but the conditions for viewing in Michigan look rather dismal. The National Weather Service forecast, for the weekend evenings of November 18th and 19th, calls for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers. Is...
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan.

