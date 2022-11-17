Read full article on original website
Bowling Green native works to support National Hunger and Homelessness Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In honor of National Hunger and Homelessness Week, Bowling Green native, Ryan Depp, who has been working to help the homeless in his community for the past seven years. Since the organization founder was only 13 years old, Depp and his father began scraping together...
SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients. In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made...
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Kries
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries is no stranger to being a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero. Three years ago, she was given the honor because she is the kind of doctor that goes above and beyond for her patients. It is a practice that she carries on to this day as she helps one family navigate through a tragic loss.
Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County
Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away.
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
Another winter-like start to the day
25 foot Christmas tree donated to SkyPAC in downtown Bowling Green.
More trees given away in an effort to re-plant trees lost during tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the second time within a month, over 100 trees were given away to community members in Bowling Green. Operation Pride and the Dollar General Cooperation teamed up to give away another 110 seven-gallon trees with a bag of mulch to community members. The initiative...
WKU is hosting the Conference USA Volleyball Tournament for the first time since 2017

Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute. The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below. All...
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
WKU Volleyball Marketing Team on the Conference USA Tournament

Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
View from the Hill: The magic of Christmas morning comes to life on stage this weekend in “WinterDance: Toyland!” presented by the WKU Dance Company
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Dance Company is kicking off the holiday season with a show that’s sure to get you in the Christmas mood. “For Winter Dance it’s always just super fun to get in the Christmas spirit and play different roles and be silly.”
Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug...
Another cold weekend ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens. The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.
Colder weather on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
Six Hilltoppers earn All-Conference volleyball honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball saw six different Hilltoppers honored on Thursday as Conference USA announced its All-Conference teams, All-Freshman Team, and superlative awards. Lauren Matthews becomes just the third player in league history to earn the newly renamed Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year Award. Head coach...
