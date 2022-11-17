ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

SKYPAC hosts their annual holiday-themed “Community Day” event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The chilly weather is doing a good job of reminding us that the holidays are just around the corner, and Southern Kentucky Performing Arts, otherwise known as SKYPAC in downtown Bowling Green, has showed they are embracing the Christmas spirit. For their annual “Community Day,”...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Eva and Jim Martens named 2022 WKU Philanthropists of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Eva and Jim Martens of Bowling Green, the namesakes of the Eva and Jim Martens Alumni Center, have been named WKU’s 2022 Philanthropists of the Year, which honors the generosity, leadership and commitment of the recipients. In early 2022, Eva and Jim Martens made...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Dr. Kelly Kries

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Pediatrician, Dr. Kelly Kries is no stranger to being a Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero. Three years ago, she was given the honor because she is the kind of doctor that goes above and beyond for her patients. It is a practice that she carries on to this day as she helps one family navigate through a tragic loss.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Body found after Grass Fire in Edmonson County

Dr. Kelly Kries presented as this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Charles Coates, longtime Bowling Green City Manager, passes away. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. Updated: 13 hours ago. The latest news and weather. Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The...
EDMONSON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Another winter-like start to the day

25 foot Christmas tree donated to SkyPAC in downtown Bowling Green. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Hope on the Hill offers students support and information. Updated: 12 hours ago. The latest news and weather.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Dunkin’ Donuts holds grand-opening in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It is time to go nuts, for donuts, Dunkin’ Donuts that is. Residents of Glasgow rolled out of bed this morning to try and be the first ones in line at the grand opening of the new store. Zachary Rouleau, a part owner of the...
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

KYTC District 3 traffic update for Nov. 18 through Nov. 25

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Traffic updates and road work projects that drivers need to be aware of going into the weekend and for next week’s commute. The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for November 18 through November 25 are listed below. All...
WBKO

Former Bowling Green city manager passes away

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Police arrest man involved in drug trafficking organization in Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization, Hopkins County detectives have arrested a man accused of drug trafficking and confiscated a large amount of fentanyl pills. The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/ Narcotics Unit stated in a news release they had been investigating a large-scale drug...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Another cold weekend ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens. The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Colder weather on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Six Hilltoppers earn All-Conference volleyball honors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Volleyball saw six different Hilltoppers honored on Thursday as Conference USA announced its All-Conference teams, All-Freshman Team, and superlative awards. Lauren Matthews becomes just the third player in league history to earn the newly renamed Alyssa Cavanaugh Player of the Year Award. Head coach...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

