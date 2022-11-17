BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Friday was frigid as temperatures only rose into the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon! Wind chills overnight will feel as cold as the teens. The cold air mass will be in place over the area this weekend before readings begin to steadily climb. After a weekend with readings 15 to 20 degrees below normal, we’ll moderate back into the 50′s beginning Monday. Sunshine will last us well into next week. We look dry on the big travel day before Thanksgiving (Wednesday) before a system moves in on the holiday itself. Showers are possible late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. After flirting with 60 degrees Wednesday readings drop a bit into the holiday weekend.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO