Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)

In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status

UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear

The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga

In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
NEWARK, NJ
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho On Why Pro Wrestling Is a Sport, Jericho Wants It In the Olympics

Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho believe that professional wrestling is a sport, and Jericho has pitching it to the Olympics as a life goal. Moriarty was a guest on Talk is Jericho this week and talked about how he did a paper in high school on whether pro wrestling should qualify as a sport, comparing it to gymnastics. You can see highlights from the discussion below:
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet & Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!

-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes. -Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon

A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed

Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In

Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches

The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air

PWInsider reports that after AEW Full Gear went off the air on Saturday night, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all came down to the ring to check on Jon Moxley, who continued to be knocked out in the ring following the brass knuckles shot he took from MJF.
Update On When Laredo Kid Is Expected To Return To Wrestling

Last month, Laredo Kid was hospitalized and had to have emergency intestinal surgery after a match in AAA. He suffered ruptured intestines while wrestling Hijo del Vikingo. The surgery was a success and he’s currently recovering. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA currently expects that Laredo Kid will be back in mid-February.

