411mania.com
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
411mania.com
Toni Storm Says AEW Should Strip Thunder Rosa of AEW Women’s Title If She’s Out Too Long
In an interview with The Ringer, Toni Storm said that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s World Championship if she’s not back soon. Storm currently holds the interim belt and has since All Out back in September. Here are highlights:. On which wrestlers she looked...
411mania.com
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens Injury Status
UPDATE: PWInsider has some more details on Kevin Owens following his knee injury. According to the report, Owens is still scheduled to appear on tomorrow’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Additionally, Owens is also still expected to work the TV tapings heading into this month’s Survivor Series event.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
411mania.com
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
411mania.com
AEW News: Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy To Kick Off Full Gear, Former AEW Wrestler In Town, BJ Whitmer Helping With Women’s Matches
– It was announced on commentary during Zero Hour that the steel cage match between Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will kick off AEW Full Gear tonight. – Fightful Select reports that former AEW wrestler Marko Stunt is in town for the show tonight. – BJ Whitmer has been helping with...
411mania.com
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
411mania.com
MLW Looking To Work With CMLL Next Year
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Major League Wrestling (MLW) is looking to work with CMLL some time next year. However, it was noted that this would put an end to MLW using AAA talent, as it has in the past, due to the relationship of CMLL and AAA. The two promotions refuse to work with each other in any capacity, as well as work with other promotions that use each other’s talent.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Opening Match for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion Preview Videos
– PWInsider reports that the X-Division Championship Tournament semifinal matchup featuring Black Taurus vs. PJ Black will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. The broadcast starts at 8:00 pm EST. – MLW released the following video clips ahead of tonight’s episode of Fusion:
411mania.com
Various News: Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Clip of Moose Training With Angelo Dawkins, More Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined Eric Young vs. Sami Callihan in a Death Machine Double Jeopardy Match. Tonight’s show airs on AXS TV starting at 8:00 pm EST. – Impact star Moose shared a clip showing him training with WWE Superstar...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 11.18.22
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho, Excalibur. It’s the go home show for Full Gear and the show has quite a bit set up in advance. The main story is advancing a tournament whose finals have been moved from Full Gear to next week, which is the best option that AEW had all things considered. Other than that, we have a special guest star so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lee Moriarty & Chris Jericho On Why Pro Wrestling Is a Sport, Jericho Wants It In the Olympics
Lee Moriarty and Chris Jericho believe that professional wrestling is a sport, and Jericho has pitching it to the Olympics as a life goal. Moriarty was a guest on Talk is Jericho this week and talked about how he did a paper in high school on whether pro wrestling should qualify as a sport, comparing it to gymnastics. You can see highlights from the discussion below:
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: Ricochet & Santos Escobar Talk World Cup and More!
-Jackie Redmond welcome us to the show and she is joined, as always, by Matt Camp. They jump right into the reveal of Kevin Owens as the 5th member of Team Drew/Brutes. -Other headlines: Shotzi has Raquel as backup which will lead to a tag match against Shayna and Ronda next week. LA Knight pissed off Bray Wyatt and bad things happened.
411mania.com
Two WWE NXT Debuts Reportedly Coming Soon
A couple of names are reportedly set to make their NXT TV debuts soon. The WON reports that AJ Amrhein and Isaac Odugbesan are being “readied” to make their debuts on television soon. Amrhein, came from Baylor University where she was on the acrobatics and tumbling team, is...
411mania.com
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed
Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
411mania.com
Lee Moriarty Didn’t Know MJF Was Leading The Firm Until All Out, How He Was Brought In
Lee Moriarty is a member of The Firm and backed up MJF at All Out so he count win the Casino Battle Royal, and he says he didn’t know most of the details until it happened. Moriarty appeared on Talk Is Jericho for a new interview and talked about how he got involved in the stable and more. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s TV Tapings, Over Drive Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling has its Over Drive Fallout TV tapings scheduled for tonight in Louisville, Kentucky. The Motor City Machine Guns will challenge Heath and Rhino for the Impact Tag Team Titles after winning a No. 1 contender’s match on last night’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:
411mania.com
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
What Happened After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
PWInsider reports that after AEW Full Gear went off the air on Saturday night, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Bryan Danielson all came down to the ring to check on Jon Moxley, who continued to be knocked out in the ring following the brass knuckles shot he took from MJF.
411mania.com
Update On When Laredo Kid Is Expected To Return To Wrestling
Last month, Laredo Kid was hospitalized and had to have emergency intestinal surgery after a match in AAA. He suffered ruptured intestines while wrestling Hijo del Vikingo. The surgery was a success and he’s currently recovering. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA currently expects that Laredo Kid will be back in mid-February.
