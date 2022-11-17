ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joins in urging Republicans on  bipartisan solution for Dreamers

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKgKD_0jDejNDz00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KION-TV)- U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joined other Senate leaders and DACA Recipients Wednesday to call on Republicans in Congress to work with Democrats before the end of the year to pass permanent protections for DACA recipients.

Dreamers continue to live with the threat of losing their work permits and deportation protections following the 5th Circuit Court’s recent decision on DACA. If Congress doesn’t act in the lame duck session this year, the courts could end DACA as soon as next year, and an average of 1,000 DACA recipients would lose their jobs each week—in labor market sectors already experiencing shortages, especially in healthcare, education, and more.

Padilla Press Office

To watch the full conference, click here .

The post U.S. Senator Alex Padilla joins in urging Republicans on  bipartisan solution for Dreamers appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post, marking the end of an era

By Alex Rogers, Annie Grayer and Manu Raju, CNN House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, The post Nancy Pelosi announces she won’t run for leadership post, marking the end of an era appeared first on KION546.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Former President Donald Trump files to run in 2024

(CNN) -- Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed his paperwork establishing his candidacy to run for the presidency again in 2024. Trump's paperwork landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he was expected to make his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate. This story is breaking and...
FLORIDA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

January 6 committee says Trump ‘failed to comply’ with subpoena

By Annie Grayer and Sara Murray, CNN The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill insurrection said former President Donald Trump has “failed to comply” with its subpoena for documents and testimony. “In the days ahead, the committee will evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance,” Democratic The post January 6 committee says Trump ‘failed to comply’ with subpoena appeared first on KION546.
FLORIDA STATE
Portsmouth Herald

Azzi: All are born free and equal in dignity and rights

In November of 2021, at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Michael Flynn, a former presidential national security advisor, said, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which [America] must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Earlier this week, November 2022, Trump announced he will again run for president. ...
TEXAS STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan

By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to ask the Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan, according to a legal filing. It warns that millions of Americans will face financial strain if the plan remains stalled in court when loan payments are scheduled to restart The post Biden admin to ask high court to take up student debt plan appeared first on KION546.
WASHINGTON STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy