Why Traveling for the Holidays This Year Will Cost You More

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Traveling is looking to be pretty pricey this holiday season.

If you're the type of person who waits till the last minute to book your holiday travel, the best deals for airfare and hotels for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's are long gone, according to travel experts quotes by the Associated Press.

Airfare and lodging prices typically rise around this time of year, but 2022 is predicted to be different for travelers–for a few reasons.

Even though the number of airplane passengers is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels, airlines are still operating fewer flights than in 2019, which could equate to an uptick in prices.

“Fewer flights and more people looking to head home or take a vacation for the holidays means two things: Prices will be higher, and we will see flights sell out for both holidays,” said Holly Berg, chief economist for travel data provider Hopper.

On the other hand, hotels are having trouble booking all their rooms due to labor shortages, causing higher prices. CEO of Booking Holdings–the parent company of Booking.com, Priceline, KAYAK, OpenTable, Rocket Travel, and more–Glenn Fogel, mentioned that a hotel manager couldn't fill all his rooms because he doesn't have enough staff to take care of the upkeep.

Inflation—which is at at 40-year high—has also played a part in higher prices this holiday season, though it isn't stopping people from traveling, according to the report.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the number of travelers who pass through airport checkpoints has reached nearly 95% of 2019 traffic levels; and travel officials are predicting holiday travel might top pre-pandemic levels.

Experts also explained that due to the high prices this year, some people are adapting their travel habits by not traveling for the holidays, arriving at their destination later than they previously would have, or ending the trip and heading home earlier than they'd like to—and we certainly don't blame them!