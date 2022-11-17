Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly.

Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night.

Results on 11/08/22

However, Wallis took the lead in the race for the first time on Wednesday, a week after election day.

Election results as of 11/15/22

The 47th State Assembly district covers San Bernardino and Riverside counties. San Bernardino County's latest election results were released at 4:00, however, Riverside County will not release its results until 6:00 p.m.

