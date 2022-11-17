ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epNrW_0jDeirN400

Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead over Democrat Christy Holstege in the tight race for the 47th District in the State Assembly.

GET THE LATEST LOCAL ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Holstege has been ahead in the race since the first batch of results were released on election night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoG1N_0jDeirN400
Results on 11/08/22

However, Wallis took the lead in the race for the first time on Wednesday, a week after election day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwKfd_0jDeirN400
Election results as of 11/15/22

The 47th State Assembly district covers San Bernardino and Riverside counties. San Bernardino County's latest election results were released at 4:00, however, Riverside County will not release its results until 6:00 p.m.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Wallis takes lead over Holstege in State Assembly race appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 2

Related
thepanthernewspaper.org

Election results: 2022 Orange City Council candidates

The mayoral race is currently very close, but Slater was ahead with 50.5% of the votes as of Nov. 16. Murphy, who had 49.4% of the votes, has served as mayor and a city councilor for numerous terms, the first of which was in 1993. The mayor’s race is too...
ORANGE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three elections still undecided

As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Democrats count Orange County election winnings

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As election results crystallize new trends and confirm old developments, Orange County Democrats are already counting their winnings. While Republicans have held onto their two coveted congressional seats, and the balance of power on the board of supervisors is undecided, Democrats have locked in new gains.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Coast News

Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races

REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
ENCINITAS, CA
menifee247.com

Estrada projected as winner in Menifee City Council race

Billing himself as the “Fresh Perspective” needed in local government, Ricky Estrada appears headed for the District 2 seat on Menifee City Council. Menifee 24/7 is projecting victory for Estrada, who has led in every release of voting results for the council seat representing southwest Menifee. With some votes still being counted, the latest tally released Thursday shows Estrada with a substantial lead among four candidates, bringing in 2,496 votes, or 47.86 percent of the votes that have been counted. His nearest competitor, Planning Commissioner Ben Diederich, has 1,425 votes, or 27.33 percent of the votes.
MENIFEE, CA
signalscv.com

Wednesday’s post-election results show slight lead increases in close races

NRCC issues statement regarding Garcia’s projected win of the 27th Congressional District race. No positions were swapped in local elections Wednesday as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released its latest update of votes from the Nov. 8 election, as some of the margins in some of the Santa Clarita Valley’s closest races either held steady or grew slightly larger.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Foley, Porter, Levin claim victory in Orange County races

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will have a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in memory. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

2022 Election Results

The unofficial 2022 results have been updated every day since Voting Day, November 8, 2022. As of 4:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, the Registrar of Voters of San Bernardino County estimated 85,000 mail ballots, 2,800 provisional ballots, and 1,700 other ballots that remain to be processed. California voters cast votes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County Republicans gain in Monday vote counting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Ballot observers survey the ongoing counting process in Riverside County

Nearly a week after election day, the Riverside County Registrar’s Office says that approximately 84,000 vote-by-mail and 10,000 provisional ballots still need to be processed This includes ballots that were postmarked on or before the general election day This put an even tighter squeeze on some candidates who were tied up in a neck and The post Ballot observers survey the ongoing counting process in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
HeySoCal

Sheriff-elect Robert Luna selects transition team

Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team. Luna’s term as sheriff will begin Dec. 5, following voters’ decision to oust incumbent Sheriff Alex Villanueva after a single term. Before the former chief of police in Long Beach takes on his new role, Luna said his transition team in Los Angeles will assist in preparing the department for the leadership change.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The HD Post

SB County court reporter shortage – although court reporters can earn $100,000, certification is tough

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY – In a statement, released Nov. 2, the Superior Courts of California said 71 percent of the state’s 58 trial courts are actively recruiting for court reporters – including San Bernardino County. Although the legislature provides $30 million annually to California courts to hire additional court reporters, the certification process may be falling short.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy