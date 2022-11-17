ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

San Marcos City Cemetery named official location for 2022 Wreaths Across America

By Staff Reports
San Marcos Record
San Marcos Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvW9M_0jDeiXue00

San Marcos City Cemetery will once again serve as an official Wreaths Across America location. The annual event is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 17. The City of San Marcos is calling for volunteers to help place wreaths in city cemetery during the event. Pictured above and below, remembrance wreathes were placed on the 542 graves of veterans at San Marcos City Cemetery in 2020. File photos by City of San Marcos

San Marcos City Cemetery is an official location for the 2022 Wreaths Across America event, the City of San Marcos recently announced.

The city’s parks and recreation department has joined Wreaths Across America’s mission to “remember, honor, and teach” for the fourth year. The annual event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17.

“The City Cemetery is the final resting place for many of our veterans and serves as a place for families and community members to remember them and reflect on their lives of service,” said Jude Prather, Hays County Veteran Service Officer and San Marcos City Council Member, who also served in Operation Iraqi Freedom. “Wreaths Across America is great way to honor their legacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UsMzx_0jDeiXue00

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in an effort to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which began in 1992 by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester.

The organization aims to “remember, honor, teach” by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington as well as a multitude of other locations across the United States.

The city said more than 3,100 locations will participate in this year’s Wreaths Across America event with more than two million volunteers coming together to place wreaths on veterans’ headstones.

The city is inviting residents to volunteer to assist with placing wreaths in the San Marcos City Cemetery on Wreaths Across America Day.  Community members are also invited to support the initiative by sponsoring wreaths.

“San Marcos businesses and residents have graciously supported this event in the past and we need their help again this year to reach of our goal of 750 wreaths,” said Lisa Morris, Parks and Recreation Department Recreation Programs Manager and WAA Location Coordinator. “Honoring our Veterans with a remembrance wreath and saying their names aloud is one of the ways that we can show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Sponsorships start at $15. For more information, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/tx0916 or contact lmorris@sanmarcostx.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

Junior League of Austin's A Christmas Affair marketplace open

The Junior League of Austin is kicking off the holiday season with the 47th annual "A Christmas Affair" holiday market, open through Sunday at the Parmer Events Center. JLA president Shannon Creekmur joins Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow to share all about the event and what the proceeds help fund.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Heather at Texas Humane Heroes

If you're looking for a pup who loves the great outdoors as much as you do, Heather might be perfect for your home. Just shy of a year old, she has boundless energy, is extremely curious, and loves to take walks. Heather is available for adoption at Texas Humane Heroes in Leander.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Reform Austin

A Texas Fire Dog Rescues Trapped Officials

Fire Dogs are very important and even essential members of Fire Departments, a heartwarming video published in the Fremont Tribune leaves no doubt about it. In the video, we can see that the whole Georgetown Fire Department was locked up inside the department building as electronic-card doors stopped working. The only member that stayed outside was the adorable fire dog. The dog immediately understood the situation and started pushing the door until he was able to open it and “rescue” the firefighters.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS DFW

West Texas earthquake causes damage hundreds of miles away

MENTONE, Texas — A strong earthquake that struck a remote area of the West Texas desert caused damage in San Antonio, hundreds of miles from the epicenter, officials said.University Health said Thursday that its Robert B. Green historical building was deemed unsafe because of damage sustained from the quake, which hit Wednesday in a remote area near the New Mexico border. The historical building is more than 100 years old and has been closed off for safety reasons, University Health said.The quake initially had a 5.3 magnitude but that was revised upward to 5.4. The earthquake's epicenter was about 23...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin luxury resort Hotel Granduca has changed its name to Hotel Viata

One of Austin's luxury spots Hotel Granduca Austin announced a name change to Hotel Viata during a Nov. 17 celebration. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin, which opened its doors to the public at 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., West Lake Hills, in 2015, is now Hotel Viata. The change was announced during a grand opening party to commemorate the new name on Nov. 17. In addition to the name change, Hotel Viata has unveiled several additions to its resort in recent months, including a new Italian restaurant called Laurel on Sept. 26 and Spa Viata on Oct. 19. 512-306-6400.
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Texas Hunter Finds 'Extremely Rare' Three-Eyed Deer

Double Nickle Taxidermy in New Braunfels was getting a deer ready to go for a trophy mount when they discovered a "fully formed eye" underneath the deer's skin, the company posted on Facebook. Photos of the deer pre-taxidermy show an abscess underneath the deer's left eye (see below). Double Nickle Taxidermy also shared photos of the deer while they were preserving its body. These photos, which can be disturbing to some viewers, can be seen here.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
PLANetizen

Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
San Marcos Record

San Marcos Record

124
Followers
172
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

San Marcos Record

Comments / 0

Community Policy