PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Expect to see a few clouds return tonight as well. On Saturday skies will start sunny but become cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will move in late Saturday evening into the overnight hours. The rain appears to be light right now with only a few hundredths of an inch expected. Sunday will be dry, but still cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Some sun could briefly return Monday. Rain will be in and out of the forecast all next week, but expect for it to get gradually warmer with 70s by Thanksgiving.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO