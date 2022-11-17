Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Port Panama City is working on East Terminal expansion efforts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Port Panama City is working to allow more ships to drop off and load cargo. Port Panama City Executive Director Alex King said they’ve completed Phase I of the East Terminal at Thursday’s meeting. It includes a new warehouse and more space for...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another cold night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 30s inland and low 40s at the coast. Expect to see a few clouds return tonight as well. On Saturday skies will start sunny but become cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will move in late Saturday evening into the overnight hours. The rain appears to be light right now with only a few hundredths of an inch expected. Sunday will be dry, but still cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. Some sun could briefly return Monday. Rain will be in and out of the forecast all next week, but expect for it to get gradually warmer with 70s by Thanksgiving.
WJHG-TV
BSCO Operation Thankful
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is helping feed a lot of local families this Thanksgiving. Families who are struggling and might not be able to have a holiday meal otherwise. Operation Thankful is providing food for 550 Bay County Families this year in a...
WJHG-TV
More apartment complexes going up in PCB, prices remain high
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From one construction site to the next, everywhere you look, it seems like there are constantly new apartment complexes going up in Panama City Beach. But for many, the price of rent is not going down. “I think a lot of this is being...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
WJHG-TV
Living Waters Bridge Ranch hosts fall festival and grand opening
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local non-profit opened its gates Saturday to celebrate its official grand opening with a fall festival. Living Waters Bridge Ranch in Youngstown hosted the event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Despite the cold and dreary weather, attendees enjoyed food, lassoing lessons with cowboys, a petting zoo, face painting, and more.
WJHG-TV
The Emerald Coast Bazaar is back
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Get your Christmas shopping done early at the Emerald Coast Bazaar this weekend. The market, held at the Boardwalk Beach Hotel and Convention Center, will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Visitors can enjoy crafting with Santa from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on...
WJHG-TV
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - skies are going to clear tonight in NWFL and lows will fall to below freezing for areas north of Hwy 20. Near the coast lows will likely stay in the mid to upper 30s. On Friday we will get a full day of sunshine with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. That sunshine won’t last long because clouds will increase this weekend and we could even see some light rain late Saturday night into Sunday. The chilly weather lasts through the weekend with a warm up expect as we move through Thanksgiving week. Highs will start Monday in the 60s and warm into the 70s by Thanksgiving.
WJHG-TV
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
WJHG-TV
46th Annual Greek Food Festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s that time of the year again. The 46th Annual Greek Food Festival is back at St. John the Theologian Greek Orthodox Church. Lunch will be served on Friday and Saturday starting at 10:00 a.m. Orders can be made and picked up at the...
WJHG-TV
Friday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar today with the upper-level cloud deck finally sliding out to our east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. However, the clear skies and light northerly winds are leading to the coldest morning of the week!
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Heroes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County is shining light on our heroes. The Bay County Chamber of Commerce held its annual First Responders Appreciation Luncheon on Friday. It took place at the Florida State University campus in Panama City. The goal was to thank first responders for their courage,...
WJHG-TV
Man on death row begs for life in prison at Spencer hearing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man once sentenced to death for killing a 13-year-old girl in Panama City was given what’s called a Spencer hearing Friday. Matthew Caylor, 47, is asking Circuit Judge Christopher Patterson to consider life in prison. This after his original death sentence was thrown out due to a 2016 Florida Supreme Court law that says a death penalty verdict needs to be unanimous. The jury in 2009 originally voted 8 to 4 in favor of the death penalty.
WJHG-TV
Falling Into Fun with week two of holiday family recipes
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With Thanksgiving now just one week away, we are sharing family recipes to help fill your dinner table. In this week’s Falling Into Fun, Jessica shared her mom’s sweet potato pie recipe. This classic southern dish will have you wanting seconds!
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven hosts annual Winter Wonderland holiday shopping event
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The city of Lynn Haven kicked off its holiday festivities with its annual Winter Wonderland event Saturday. Vickie Gainer, the City Manager for the city of Lynn Haven, said that their goal is to grow this event every year. Gainer added this might be one of the biggest they had so far.
WJHG-TV
One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Orlando man has been arrested after allegedly shoving a deputy and then fleeing. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday around 7 p.m., they pulled over a car on Interstate 10, east of Marianna. Deputies said during the stop, the driver, Claude Lawrence Ballard III, shoved the deputy, closed the door, and sped away.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WJHG-TV
Three arrested in Bay County in connection to overdose deaths
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In a press conference Friday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of three suspects allegedly connected to overdose deaths in the county. On Oct. 6 of last year, deputies were sent to a home for a welfare check. According to officials, the victim...
WJHG-TV
GCSC is bringing STEM to the forefront with groundbreaking ceremony
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A grassy parcel of land on Gulf Coast State College’s campus in Panama City won’t be empty for much longer. College officials broke ground on a state-of-the-art three-story STEM center Thursday morning. It will have science-related labs, lecture space, and offices for faculty.
Comments / 0