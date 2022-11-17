Read full article on original website
Bonnie Granier
3d ago
That is not legal, esp on children. Psyche records are highly protected for any child or Adult. Its also discrimination, therefore you should not be asked on any application.
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements
Louisiana Tax Preparer Sentenced and Ordered to Pay Over $500k in Restitution for Filing False Returns and Making False Statements. Louisiana – On November 16, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans of the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Kenisha R. Callahan, age 45, and a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was sentenced on November 9, 2022, to five years of probation and one year of home confinement by U.S. District Court Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle after Callahan had pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return, one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false tax return and one count of making a false statement to the Department of Education.
WAFB.com
I-TEAM: Another top leader at DCFS heads for the door amid agency controversy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rhenda Hodnett, a top leader with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year. This comes one week after the head of the agency, Secretary Marketa Walters, also announced a similar move. In...
brproud.com
What to know before going to emergency room, rise in illnesses
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Doctors in Baton Rouge are asking you to take extra health precautions this holiday season. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, the state is at a high-risk level for the spread of the flu. “We have seen a lot of respiratory viruses in...
brproud.com
EBRPHA approved $45M for new housing community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New housing is coming to the North Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Housing Corporation approves the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) for $45 million to build a new living community. This is a part of the “Choice Neighborhood Initiative” which has four...
brproud.com
RISE St. James wins 1st Amendment lawsuit after town requires permit to protest
GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — A grassroots organization that fights for environmental justice has won a first amendment lawsuit against the Town of Gramercy following claims that the city violated its first amendment rights. On Friday (Nov. 18), it was announced Tulane University’s Law Clinic on behalf of RISE St....
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
Baton Rouge man sentenced in federal court for involvement in dog-fighting ring
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 17, to a year in federal prison for having dogs he planned to fight, according to the US Department of Justice. Officials said Aquintas Singleton, 35, was sentenced to 12 months and one day for “possessing...
Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says
A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the campus of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. “Let me be clear on this point: Children do not belong in adult courts and certainly not in adult prisons and jails,” Liz Ryan, administrator of […] The post Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
lailluminator.com
Report: Students at schools that close unlikely to continue education elsewhere
Less than half of students whose colleges closed between 2004 and 2020 went on to enroll at another school, according to an analysis of school closures. Between 2004 and 2020, approximately 12,000 campuses closed, impacting nearly 150,000 students. Of those schools, 78% were for-profit colleges. Louisiana has not been immune...
‘A Community Christmas’ to help hundreds of Baton Rouge families
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, also known as the CCDBR, plan to make the holidays a little brighter for hundreds of families in need. Their program, ‘A Community Christmas,’ is a way to prevent families from going without on Christmas day. “Can...
brproud.com
Here’s where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food days before Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBR Food Bank) will hold three mobile food distributions before Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24. All weekday distributions require registration, photo identification, and proof of residency. Clients can register at the site. GBR Food Bank will hold a...
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge Coroner reports shocking number of accidental overdose deaths
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Coroner is reporting an alarming number of accidental overdose deaths as of November 16. According to a report from Dr. William “Beau” Clark, so far this year, 243 people in the parish lost their lives to accidental overdose-related deaths, and Dr. Clark adds that even more toxicology results are pending.
brproud.com
Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. hands out over 200 Turkeys
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, Cleve Dunn Jr. handed out over 200 turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. Dunn handed out 100 turkeys in District 6 of East Baton Rouge, and another 100 in Chauna Banks’ District 2. Dunn and his team...
Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
wbrz.com
WBR sheriff refuses interviews while his employee remains under criminal investigation for stealing
PORT ALLEN - Less than 24 hours after the WBRZ Investigative Unit identified an employee accused of stealing from the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Mike Cazes has refused to do an interview while the case remains under a criminal investigation. Mandy Miller is a longtime employee of...
brproud.com
Firefighters bring awareness to Louisiana’s ‘Move Over’ Law
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – To bring awareness to Louisiana’s “Move Over” law, local firefighters are promoting “Crash Responder Safety Week.” In fact, the U.S Fire Administration says last year, 65 emergency responders were struck and killed while assisting others on roadways and a number of others were injured.
theadvocate.com
How digging a pond for a new house could get a Zachary man in hot water with the city council
Michael May has been working on digging a pond on Lower Zachary Road on a piece of land where he eventually wants to build a house. He envisions the pond adding more than just aesthetic value, saying it will collect rainwater and help curb flooding in the area. While that...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
brproud.com
Iberville company tackles ‘Brain Drain’ with workforce academy, game changer in Louisiana industries
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — For years, keeping young talented employees has been a goal Louisiana has been striving for. Some progress has been made, but a new workforce academy changes the way businesses think about recruitment. “I felt like I got accepted into college,” White Castle High Junior Braylon...
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing $25K in materials from business pled guilty to charges
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of materials from an area business pled guilty to simple burglary. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into $25,000 in materials stolen from a business on July 1, 2021. Investigators soon learned that the suspects stole from the same business five different times.
