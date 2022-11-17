ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Suspect killed in Greeley officer-involved shooting identified

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0awy_0jDei2sc00

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Greeley has been identified.

Benjamin Weise, 33, was identified as the suspect shot and killed at the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park, on East 20th Street.

Weise had barricaded himself inside a residence with a knife. Officers performed three hours of negotiations before Weise tried to leave the residence and approach the officers with the knife.

This is when a Greeley officer fired and struck Weise.

Reported kidnapping ends with man, 2 minors arrested

This case is under investigation by the Weld County Critical Incident Response Team. More information is set to be released as authorities deem it appropriate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Police search for suspect, vehicle in bias-motivated assault

Police in Denver are searching for the suspect wanted in a bias-motivated assault. The assault happened on Nov. 1 about 4:08 p.m. near the intersection of West Evans Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard. The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, bald with a beard. Police have released a picture of the suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in the assault. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man fatally shot by Greeley police in standoff identified

The Weld County Coroner has identified a man, who was shot and killed by Greeley police in a standoff earlier this month. He is 33-year-old Benjamin Weise. Weise charged at officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a residence in the Meadow Village Mobile Home Park on the 100 block of East 20th Street last week. Deputies fired multiple rounds, killing him. Police said Weise was wanted in Evans for failing to register as a sex offender. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Rolando Felipe charged with shooting, killing 12-year-old, injuring 13-year-old

The 18-year-old accused of a shooting that left a 12-year-old boy dead and his 13-year-old relative with serious injuries appeared in court on Friday. Rolando Felipe has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and committing a violent crime with a weapon. The shooting happened last Friday afternoon in the 900 block of Zion Street in Aurora. Aurora police detectives found the suspect vehicle used in the shooting - described as silver Acura sedan after a resident's surveillance cameras captured an image of it leaving the area - hours after the shooting. Investigators then were able to identify and detain Felipe, then considered a person of interest until he was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting. Police said the two boys were shot as they walked in the 900 block of Zion Street just before 3 p.m. Nov. 11. The location is a few blocks south of Children's Hospital. The gunfire came from that silver Acura as it was driving past the two boys.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

8 juveniles arrested in Lakewood light rail attack

Eight juveniles are facing charges in connection with attacking a stranger on an RTD light rail train. The attack happened last month near the West 13th Avenue and Garrison Street Station in Lakewood. The 45-year-old man told police that the teens, ages 15 to 17, attacked him and then pushed him out of the train while continuing to punch and kick him once he was on the ground. The man was treated at the hospital for serious bodily injuries. One person captured the attack on video. Bystanders flagged down a nearby police officer. Seven of the juveniles appeared in court on Thursday on charges of one count of second-degree felony assault. The eighth juvenile was arrested at a later date and is scheduled to appear in court next week. The suspects remain in custody without bond. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Nov. 18, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Denver Gazette

Juveniles who pushed man off light rail charged with assault

Seven juveniles involved in an attack on the RTD light rail in Lakewood will be charged with second-degree assault, the District Attorney's office in the 1st Judicial District said Thursday. DA Alexis King announced that charges were filed against the juveniles, who seriously injured a 45-year-old man. On Oct. 14, Zachary Chopko was allegedly pushed out of an RTD light rail train in a random attack by a group of...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified

New body camera footage of police shooting a suspect who was holding a knife to a woman's neck was released as the district attorney found the officers involved to be justified in their actions. Rob Low has the story. District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified. New body camera footage...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy