Salinas Police arrested four men involved in Greenfield carjacking
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV): Greenfield Police told KION that four Greenfield men involved in a Greenfield carjacking were arrested in Salinas on Wednesday night. 20-year-old Oswaldo Galindo, 19-year-old Jacinto Diaz, 21-year-old Omar Martinez and younger brother 19-year-old Ivan Martinez were all booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges of carjacking, brandishing a firearm and
Police: At least 20 shots fired in King City shoot-out
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police are investigating shots fired on the 500 block of North Second Street on Tuesday night. Police said they are looking for two people who fired at least 20 shots at each other before running away from the scene. There are no reports of injuries, but nearby parked vehicles
Salinas PD makes weapon and cocaine arrest
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police arrested a 21-year-old male parolee on Wednesday. Diego Diaz was arrested after the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant at his residence. Officers said Diaz had possession of cocaine and unregistered firearm on him. Diaz was on felony probation. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on
CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties
Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.
Fire breaks out in Prunedale
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Saturday afternoon, a fire broke out on Desmond Road in Prunedale. CAL FIRE said it received a call about a blown transformer, however the cause is still under investigation. When fire crews arrived on scene, downed powerlines were on the ground. Resources from CAL FIRE CZU and Monterey Regional Fire were also
Two teens shot in Salinas, one dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police Department said two teens were found on the 1600 block of Seville Street near Northgate Park with gunshot wounds Monday night. Police responded at 7:30 p.m. and found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers and firefighters attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital but died of
KSBW.com
Former Salinas school trustee investigated for cyberbullying and harassment
SALINAS, Calif. — Kathryn Ramirez, a long-serving Salinas school trustee who was once censured by fellow board members for referencing Hitler, is now the focus of a criminal investigation into accusations of cyberbullying and harassment. Prosecutors confirm they are reviewing police reports from the Salinas Police Department. Investigators say...
Gang member arrested with stolen vehicle in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office made a gang arrest in the City of Salinas in early November. Miguel Sebastian, 30, was driving a stolen vehicle that was taken from a business on the 900 block of Work Street. The car had been modified to
benitolink.com
San Benito County sheriff’s deputy charged with felonies in domestic abuse case
Deputy Matthew O'Keefe is facing criminal and civil charges of domestic abuse, including false imprisonment. San Benito County Sheriff's photo. San Benito County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew O’Keefe appeared in two courtrooms Nov. 16 to face felony and civil charges for domestic violence. In the first, he was arraigned on two felony counts of false imprisonment and domestic violence. In the second, he appeared for the civil case, along with Savannah Gilliland, the alleged victim. A protective order will continue to be enforced. The civil case against him was filed Sept. 27. The felony case was filed Nov. 10.
Two injured and 30 displaced after explosion caused two-alarm fire in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 16, 2022, at 11:36 a.m.- Watsonville Fire said that they have new details on a two-alarm fire started by an explosion at a hotel/apartment complex with businesses on the lower level Tuesday night. Emergency responders said the fire started at 9:15 p.m. and that a 58-year-old man was the sole occupant
Salinas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for rape of three girls under 10: DA
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said a resident of Salinas was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the sexual assault of three children. Joaquin Zaragoza, 60, will have to register as a sex offender for life after being found guilty of four counts of forcible lewd act upon a
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove asks public for feedback on proposed skatepark
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — The city of Pacific Grove has asked the public for input on a skatepark project proposal. Video Player: Monarch butterflies are back in Pacific Grove. Earlier this year, the city council approved seed funding for a skatepark within city limits. A survey was posted on...
KSBW.com
Construction for Love's Travel Stop in Salinas underway
SALINAS, Calif. — Love's Travel Stops has begun construction on a new gas station and convenience store in Salinas. Video Player: New Love's travel center proposed for Salinas (2018) The station will be located off northbound Highway 101 at the Airport Boulevard exit. According to the company, the Salinas...
KSBW.com
Tina Nieto to be next sheriff of Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — After a week of counting, the Monterey County Election's Office has counted nearly all of the votes made in the Nov. 8 election. With more than 100,000 votes counted, Tina Nieto will be the next sheriff of Monterey County. Nieto won with 65% of the vote from across Monterey County.
KSBW.com
Construction at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 adds hours to commuters
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Hollister drivers say the construction at the intersection of Highways 25 and 156 has added hours to their commute. “I would say the commute from San Jose to Hollister is usually about a little over an hour I would say it’s up to three hours now,” said Jodi Knopf, a driver from Hollister.
Monterey County Funeral Assistance Program accepting applications
In an effort to help people whose loved ones died of COVID-19, Monterey County offers its Funeral Assistance Program for some much needed funds as families mourn.
montereycountyweekly.com
Pacific Grove and Washington school district races too close to call.
Monterey County Elections officials announced late Friday that they are planning to "escalate" manual tallies in two Pacific Grove races—City Council between Debby Beck and Tina Rau plus a measure to shrink the council size—and the race for Washington Union School District. "Monterey County Elections will escalate the...
montereycountyweekly.com
As American expansion exerted pressure ever westward, Monterey County became a scene in the crossfire.
LIKE PHEIDIPPIDES, THE LEGENDARY MESSENGER RUNNING FROM MARATHON TO ATHENS, Tom Hill sets out from the Salinas Valley toward Monterey to share urgent news from the battlefield. Except Hill is not on foot – he’s astride a horse – and must pass through enemy lines to get there.
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
