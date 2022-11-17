Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️
MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
kenosha.com
Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special
Johnson began covering sports in Kenosha in 2004 as a staff writer for the Kenosha News and eventually became a news and sports editor there, serving in that role and covering the community until May 2022. Johnson grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Bradford High School in 2000 and then the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2004. He still happily resides in town with his wife, Bridget, and son, Brady.
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable
Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Toast in Cedarburg is about to open
Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
Rock Bottom Brewery has permanently closed
Rock Bottom Brewery in downtown Milwaukee has permanently closed, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee. An employee confirmed the news by telephone to OnMilwaukee on Thursday.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For
There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed
If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
There’s Bizarre Snow-Related Law In Illinois You Might Not Even Know
Illinois is getting its first taste of real snow for the fresh 2022 winter season. Even with a little bit of the spitting of snow, it is inevitable, we will get dumped on at some point. And, just like some drivers forget how to drive in certain weather (rain, fog, and snow), a few reminders may serve you well.
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. 24’s Rumors Lounge, 1402 52nd St., is less a restaurant and more a lounge-style bar featuring a...
