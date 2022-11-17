ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Private chalets at South Shore Terrace back for the winter ❄️

MILWAUKEE - The snow is falling in Milwaukee making Milwaukee County Parks switch to winter operations - meaning the return of private chalets at South Shore Terrace starting Friday, Nov 25. According to a news release, 2022 marks the third season for the South Shore Chalets, which accommodate 2-6 people...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to holiday light displays across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — All is merry and bright this holiday season across Wisconsin. From Milwaukee to La Crosse, check out these holiday light displays throughout the Badger State. Christmas Carnival of Lights (Nov. 19-Jan. 1) This drive-thru holiday light show features two million sparkling lights. Visitors can also take a...
WISCONSIN STATE
kenosha.com

Let Tenuta’s help make your Thanksgiving extra special

KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's time to meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Oakley!. He is a two-month-old puppy that is looking for his forever home. He can be found at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee campus. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Friday, Nov. 18 to not...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

The Amount Of Lawn Bags At This Illinois Home Is Unbeleafable

Being a homeowner definitely has its perks, but after seeing the front yard at this Rockford home I am so, so happy I rent an apartment. Nothing says fall like raking your yard for hours, bagging up all the leaves... just to have more leaves fall onto your lawn. It is an endless, vicious cycle this time of year.
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN TV

Rescued dogs looking for adoption arrive in suburbs

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill — A suburban animal shelter has welcomed four new guests just in time for the holidays. Friday afternoon Anderson Humane received three dogs from South Korea and one from Florida at their main shelter in South Elgin. The trio from South Korea consists of two male...
SOUTH ELGIN, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Toast in Cedarburg is about to open

Looking for a groovy good time in a 60’s and 70’s themed restaurant that serves up amazing food? Toast in Cedarburg is about to open and Brian Kramp has a sneak peek at the breakfast that will have you coming back again and again.
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising

The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Q985

Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For

There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

Illinois Town Among Top 10 Cities In America That Should Be Bulldozed

If you had the power to completely demolish a city and give it a second life, what city would you choose? Better yet, what Illinois city would you pick?. We've talked about East St. Louis being one of the worst cities to call home in America, Aurora as the best city to live the "American Dream", and Illinois being one of the best states for singles...
ROCKFORD, IL
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. 24’s Rumors Lounge, 1402 52nd St., is less a restaurant and more a lounge-style bar featuring a...
KENOSHA, WI

