Rock Island-Milan School District Looking For More Full, Part-Time Staff
(Rock Island, IL) -- The Rock Island-Milan School District is looking for more education support staff. The district has several full-time and part-time openings. They're looking to hire paraeducators and food services, as well as custodial and maintenance staff. The district says the number of applicants for openings is down...
Sioux City Journal
Local Western Illinois University student takes a different spin on "graduating early"
Seldom do students begin their undergraduate studies before getting their driver’s license. But that wasn’t the case for Ella Lingafelter, of East Moline. She earned her associate degree by 16 and is scheduled to graduate from Western Illinois University in the spring at 18 years old. Her bachelor’s degree in information systems will make her one of the youngest graduates ever.
Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day
The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
ourquadcities.com
Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.
Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
ourquadcities.com
King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
aroundptown.com
Lyndon Public Works Supervisor Resigns
The Lyndon Village Board held its November meeting a week earlier than usual to avoid interfering with Election Day as the Village Hall is used as a polling location. The main issue of the evening was the resignation of public works supervisor John Wright who quit on October 24th. Wright was not in attendance at the meeting.
WQAD
Pleasant Valley High School sending 10 athletes on to Division 1 schools
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Pleasant Valley High School celebrated 19 student-athletes moving on to college athletics, 10 of which are going on to Division 1 colleges and universities. The school held the 2022 Fall National Letter of Intent College Commitment ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Below is a list of...
Quad Cities' Bikes for Tykes program surpasses goal for annual campaign
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Every year for the last seven years, the Quad Cities Bicycle Club has hosted a campaign to raise money to buy bikes to donate to the Quad Cities Toys for Tots drive. The first year the group donated one bike, according to Jackie Wessels. The program...
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
Scott County finishes 3rd recounting of ballots
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Election officials in Scott County have been working hard since Election Day to make sure voters' voices are heard in the 2022 midterms, and they're finally done recounting ballots. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced the completion of the recount Friday afternoon. “Thank you again...
Midwest river towns seek answers after 3M factory taints water with PFAS
By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch and Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco WNIJ Northern Public Radio This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova, Illinois found a way into the river and their wells. The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives used...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Local college student brings awareness on adoptions during National Adoption Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa — November is National Adoption Month and one St. Ambrose University student is sharing his experience growing up in a country he was not born in. Andrew Held, 22, of Westmont, Il., was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, and adopted when he was an infant. "When I...
Mutual Aid Box giving first responders a safe place to discuss mental health
MOLINE, Ill. — In January 2020, several Quad City first responders helped to create a mental health support group for other first responders. Now, almost three years later, members of that support group are trying to broaden their message to a larger audience about making it okay to not be okay.
Hundreds gathering in downtown Moline for lighting ceremony to kick off holidays
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Moline for the annual holiday lighting ceremony to kick off the holidays Saturday night. It's the 25th annual, Lighting on the Commons, at the John Deere Pavilion in Downtown Moline. The event included live music, hot chocolate, cider, and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance, so kids can sit and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
osfhealthcare.org
OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon
OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
New DeWitt group offers first responders mental health aid
DEWITT, Iowa — A local volunteer group held an open house Sunday, Nov. 13, for first responders to learn about their mental health services. Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt is a volunteer organization that holds monthly sessions for first responders to talk about issues on the job or in life.
WQAD
