Rock Island, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

iheart.com

Rock Island-Milan School District Looking For More Full, Part-Time Staff

(Rock Island, IL) -- The Rock Island-Milan School District is looking for more education support staff. The district has several full-time and part-time openings. They're looking to hire paraeducators and food services, as well as custodial and maintenance staff. The district says the number of applicants for openings is down...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Sioux City Journal

Local Western Illinois University student takes a different spin on "graduating early"

Seldom do students begin their undergraduate studies before getting their driver’s license. But that wasn’t the case for Ella Lingafelter, of East Moline. She earned her associate degree by 16 and is scheduled to graduate from Western Illinois University in the spring at 18 years old. Her bachelor’s degree in information systems will make her one of the youngest graduates ever.
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Have A Child That Loves Trains? Ride In To Davenport For Model Railroad Day

The Quad Cities Model Railroad Club will hold its model railroad day open house TODAY from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Major Art and Hobby, 201 E. 2nd St., Davenport. QCMRC is having our annual open house on the 19th of November from 10-4. We will be running trains for visitors, it’s a great time families or individuals interested in the hobby or just trains in general and spots for new prospective members are available speak to any member for more Information or message us on Facebook. Snacks and drinks will be offered.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Deck the downtowns in Davenport, Bettendorf and R.I.

Downtown Davenport Partnership, Downtown Bettendorf Organization and Downtown Rock Island present Deck the Downtowns, a series of holiday promotions starting today (Nov. 18, 2022), encouraging people to eat, drink, shop and be merry downtown. All three downtowns will host a hunt for a holiday ornament in businesses through Jan. 1,...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

King Center’s Thanksgiving has goal to give 5,000 meals

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center (630 9th St., Rock Island), on Friday kicked off their 33rd annual free Thanksgiving meals for the community. Free meals will be distributed through Sunday via curbside pickup at two locations:. MLK Center, 630 9th Street in Rock Island — Friday, Nov. 18...
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Lyndon Public Works Supervisor Resigns

The Lyndon Village Board held its November meeting a week earlier than usual to avoid interfering with Election Day as the Village Hall is used as a polling location. The main issue of the evening was the resignation of public works supervisor John Wright who quit on October 24th. Wright was not in attendance at the meeting.
LYNDON, IL
WQAD

New 18,000-square-foot food pantry opens in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. — Fish of Galesburg is teaming up with River Bend Food Bank to open their newest food pantry, located on the corner of Main and Henderson streets in the same building where Rheinschmidt's Carpet Center once stood. "Our current location would probably fit in just the shopping...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Scott County finishes 3rd recounting of ballots

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa — Election officials in Scott County have been working hard since Election Day to make sure voters' voices are heard in the 2022 midterms, and they're finally done recounting ballots. Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins announced the completion of the recount Friday afternoon. “Thank you again...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Midwest river towns seek answers after 3M factory taints water with PFAS

By Bennet Goldstein Wisconsin Watch and Juanpablo Ramirez-Franco WNIJ Northern Public Radio   This fall, the towns and rural farmsteads along the Mississippi River received alarming news about their drinking water. Chemicals from a large 3M factory north of Cordova, Illinois found a way into the river and their wells.  The facility employs about 500 people and makes the adhesives used...
CAMANCHE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Hundreds gathering in downtown Moline for lighting ceremony to kick off holidays

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds gathered in downtown Moline for the annual holiday lighting ceremony to kick off the holidays Saturday night. It's the 25th annual, Lighting on the Commons, at the John Deere Pavilion in Downtown Moline. The event included live music, hot chocolate, cider, and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made a special appearance, so kids can sit and tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
MOLINE, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD respond to Farm King twice last Tuesday for separate retail theft incidents

Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 15th, around 4:30 in the afternoon responded to Farm King at 3000 West Main Street for a report of retail theft in progress. A 28-year-old Galesburg man was stopped by store employees after the security alarm alerted him as he attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal an LED light pen valued at nearly $27. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for a drug court violation and he was placed under arrest. He was charged with retail theft and the warrant. GPD around 7:40 pm on Tuesday responded back to Farm King for another retail theft in progress. Security alarms alerted after a 58-year-old Galesburg man attempted to leave the store. The man was attempting to steal a belt valued at nearly $37. It was discovered the man had a valid Knox County warrant for domestic battery. He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with the warrant and retail theft.
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
DAVENPORT, IA
osfhealthcare.org

OSF Saint Luke welcomes new general surgeon

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center is pleased to add a new general surgeon to better serve the community of Kewanee and surrounding areas. The addition of Calvin Atwell, MD, will ensure increased access for patients in need of general surgery at the OSF Medical Group office at 1051 W. South St.
KEWANEE, IL
WQAD

New DeWitt group offers first responders mental health aid

DEWITT, Iowa — A local volunteer group held an open house Sunday, Nov. 13, for first responders to learn about their mental health services. Hero Haven, based out of DeWitt is a volunteer organization that holds monthly sessions for first responders to talk about issues on the job or in life.
DEWITT, IA
WQAD

WQAD

