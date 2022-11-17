Read full article on original website
Millions of Americans set to receive payouts in Apple's Batterygate case
After more than two years of waiting, millions of Americans are finally set to receive their payouts in the Apple Batterygate case. Apple's Batterygate issues continue because of changes to iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models. Apple was accused of intentionally reducing the performance of these handsets to conserve battery life.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Amazon to lay off 10K employees: Report
(KRON) — Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 corporate and technology workers possibly as soon as this week, according to a report by the New York Times, making it the latest tech giant to see mass employee cuts. The report, which was based on anonymous sources “with knowledge...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
Jeff Bezos faces backlash over money advice for Americans as Amazon readies for Black Friday deals
Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is facing backlash after he advised Americans struggling with inflation to consider not making large purchases, like homes and cars, due to the looming potential for an economic downturn in the coming months. During an interview with CNN Business, Mr Bezos advised Americans to stash...
The Verge
Amazon mass layoffs will reportedly ax 10,000 people this week
Amazon could lay off as many as 10,000 employees this week, according to a new report from The New York Times. The move would follow wide-reaching firings at Twitter and Meta; last week, the latter announced it would lay off 11,000 employees. Amazon’s cuts are likely to focus on the...
Gizmodo
Jeff Bezos Is Sending His Girlfriend to Space as Amazon Plans to Lay Off 10,000 Workers
Amazon is set to scrap about 10,000 employees starting this week, according to a report from the New York Times which cites multiple unnamed sources and follows days of speculation about coming cuts. The lay offs will reportedly target the company’s device sector, responsible for voice-assistant Alexa, plus the retail division and human resources, according to NYT.
geekwire.com
Layoffs begin at Amazon as tech giant cuts corporate and tech workers
Layoffs began Tuesday at Amazon as the Seattle tech giant moved to slash potentially thousands of corporate and tech personnel from its ranks. Reports in The Washington Post and Business Insider cited people familiar with or impacted by the layoffs. The Post reported that Amazon began communicating the layoffs to affected employees Tuesday afternoon.
Amazon Plans About 10,000 Layoffs In Retail, Devices & HR Units – Report
The same day that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos pledged to give away most of his $124 billion fortune comes word that his company is planning some 10,000 layoffs. Citing unnamed sources, The New York Times reported today that Amazon will lay off thousands of corporate and tech staffers, potentially beginning this week, in what would be its widest job cuts ever. The paper said the layoffs will focus on retail, human resources and devices units, the latter including people who work on the AI voice assistant Alexa.
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Amazon will reportedly cut 10,000 jobs as layoffs sweep the tech industry
Layoffs are sweeping tech firms from Meta to Twitter as the global economy takes a turn for the worse.
Google will pay $392m to 40 states in largest ever US privacy settlement
Google has agreed to a $391.5m settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations, state attorneys general announced on Monday. The states’ investigation was sparked by a 2018 Associated Press story, which found that Google continued to track people’s location data even...
Apple Insider
China asks retired military to fill posts at Foxconn's iPhone factory
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Faced with Foxconn struggling to resume fulliPhone production after local COVID measures, China is asking ex-forces retirees to step in. The impact of China's coronavirus lockdown has been marked enough for Foxconn to report...
Jeff Bezos wants you to be careful with your money
Many are inclined to spend a pretty penny during the end-of-the-year holiday sales, but billionaire Jeff Bezos has advice for shoppers this year. When asked if consumers should “batten down the hatches” with the looming recession, the Amazon CEO gave a serious warning in an interview with CNN on Saturday.
thesource.com
Dumpster Fire Burns Brighter: Twitter Now Risks Billions in Fines From Federal Trade Commission
Following Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, the beleaguered social media company is at a high risk of violating the consent decree it signed with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2011, which resulted from the agency’s investigation into Twitter’s privacy practices. Consent decrees are court-ordered settlement...
Should Americans Fear Layoffs as Tech Firings Continue?
Major layoffs at companies like Meta and Amazon may not have big effects on non-tech employees.
Amazon layoffs to extend into 2023
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday there would be more role reductions as its annual planning process extends into next year and leaders continue to make adjustments.
