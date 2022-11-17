ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

A robot vacuum mop combo is over $500 off on Amazon ahead of Black Friday

Our eyes couldn’t believe this deal. There is a robot vacuum and mop combo that is currently 76% off right now. Yes, you read that right. The robot vacuum and mop combo from the ZCWA brand is currently over $500 off its original list price as part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals.
KOCO

The best early Black Friday vacuum deals you can find right now

Cleaning up a mess is a year-round job. That’s why vacuums are in your closet, or positioned in your living room, ready to be activated. Vacuums do carry a hefty price tag. That’s why many shoppers wait until Black Friday to get a good deal on an upright vacuum or robot vacuum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy