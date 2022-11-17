It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO