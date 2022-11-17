ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

A new day for Broward school board requires a new chairman | Editorial

Ron DeSantis had a resounding re-election victory as governor. But he should no longer be de facto chairman of the Broward County School Board, where his five appointees, accountable to him and not voters, have controlled the agenda since August. The governor’s School Board stand-in has been Torey Alston, one of five DeSantis appointees. After Tuesday, Alston will be the last one standing. The ...
Pembroke Pines Receives Programmatic Accreditation by ACEN for the ADN Program

Galen College of Nursing is proud to announce the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has granted initial accreditation to its Associate Degree in Nursing program at the Miami Campus in Pembroke Pines. ACEN programmatic accreditation is specific to nursing and affirms that the program is committed to quality...
‘It’s my reality show’: Broward superintendent’s firing caps off 3 months of School Board drama

When Kevin Tynan’s name is called, silence fills the room for 20 seconds. Putting his arms behind his head to stretch, he shares, “I didn’t think I would be the deciding vote.” After a final long pause, he votes ... “yes.” Audible gasps follow as the audience looks stunned that Broward’s schools superintendent has been fired. The dramatic moment marked the climax of three months of change, ...
A New Addition to South Broward: Forgien Exchange Teachers

It’s not easy to explain to a 4-year old that mommy will be leaving for a couple of years to afford a bottle of milk, but that’s exactly what Diana Alegrado had to do. “He would say ‘mom I need milk’ and I would say ‘Oh, I haven’t bought any milk yet. Momma needs to look for a better high paying job so that I can provide you with the milk,’” said Alegrado.
Broward School Board Votes to Fire Superintendent

The superintendent of Broward County, Florida’s second-largest school district, has been fired after a motion brought up by school board member Daniel Foganli. This occurred after a grand jury report on the Parkland school massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The motion was passed 5-4 to fire Superintendent...
Registration Open for The Solomon Leadership Program

Applications are being accepted for The Solomon Leadership Program, designed for high school students who aspire to be active community leaders. The curriculum centers around the eight pillars of mentorship: character, tolerance, communication, vision, empowerment, persistence, strategy, and judgment. “The free program is open to all high school students, and...
Coral Springs Church Offers Unique Multi-Sensory Worship Service

Multi-sensory service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church on Sunday nights. A new multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

It’s been one week since the general election. The Chamber’s Business Leaders United Political Action Committee (PAC) had 14 endorsements in the election. I am pleased to announce that under the leadership of the Chair, Maureen Jaeger, the PAC was successful in 12 races!. Congratulations to Governor Ron...
Sylvia Poitier funeral expected to draw who’s who of political leaders, past and present

The outspoken child who worked the field picking beans and peppers went on to blaze a trail in the world of local politics, making history as Broward’s first Black county commissioner. Sylvia Poitier, a Deerfield Beach native and former mayor of the city, will be laid to rest Friday after a 5 p.m. funeral on Thursday. Thursday’s ceremony is expected to draw a who’s who of political leaders to ...
Broward School Board may have violated Sunshine law, will soon start search for new superintendent

The Broward County School Board may have violated Florida's Sunshine law when they voted to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright late Monday night . The motion to fire Cartwright was made by Bo ard Member Daniel Foganholi around 9 p.m. during Monday night's meeting. Foganholi was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April , and his last day on the board is Tuesday , Nov. 15, according to reporting by the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
15 Best Things to Do in Sunrise, FL

Dawn is a metropolis in central-western Broward County, serving because the principal metropolis for the Miami metropolitan space. In 1960, Norman Johnson purchased 2,650 acres of land to develop for retirees from the Northeastern US. The group was named “Dawn Golf Village,” and to put it on the market, Johnson...
Broward’s 911 system still needs critical fixes, panel warns — nearly 5 years after Parkland shooting

Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, the county’s 911 emergency system still faces some of the same problems that could cause delays in the police response, a state school safety panel warned Wednesday. That’s unacceptable, says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the chairman of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, the panel created to ...
Trulieve to Open Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Lake Worth, FL

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Lake Worth, FL. Located at 8724 Lake Worth Rd., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on November 19, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
